Netflix's latest redesign is drawing early criticism online

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix is rolling out a major redesign focused on cleaner visuals and algorithmic recommendations.

On mobile, the streaming giant is trialing AI search and vertical video.

Unsurprisingly, early feedback online is mainly critical.

Netflix has begun rolling out a significant redesign of its TV interface, alongside new experimental features for mobile users. While the company is pitching the “new TV experience” as a simpler and more intuitive way to discover content, early reactions suggest many aren’t convinced.

As detailed in the Netflix press release, the new TV homepage brings several visual and functional changes. These include larger tiles, moving the shortcuts from the left side to the top of the screen, and clearer content labels like “#1 in TV Shows” and “Emmy Award Winner.” Netflix says recommendations will be more responsive to your mood and viewing habits “in the moment,” with a cleaner design that elevates your experience.

This more algorithmic approach means that some longstanding features have been shuffled around. For example, if you want to search movies by genre, such as action or drama movies, you now have to leave the main interface and go to the Search tab. Along with the general emphasis on bigger tiles and reactive recommendations, it does feel like the redesign is to encourage passive scrolling rather than active discovery.

On mobile, Netflix is trialing a generative AI-powered search tool that lets users type natural-language prompts like “I want something funny and upbeat.” There’s also a TikTok-style vertical video feed being tested, letting users swipe through clips and tap to watch, save, or share titles.

While the update hasn’t rolled out widely yet, early feedback suggests the mood is more skeptical than celebratory. At the time of writing, the YouTube video above only has four comments, none of which are complimentary. On one Reddit thread, the responses are largely critical. A couple of users point out that the screenshot of the new Netflix layout from the press release, displaying the show Nobody Wants This, is apt.

However, the general viewing public is wider than a few internet commenters, and we’ll see how the new experience is welcomed as it rolls out globally over the coming weeks and months.

