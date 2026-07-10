Netflix free trials return after six years, but some of you will miss out

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix is reportedly offering free trials up to 30 days.

Users can even select the top-most Premium tier with 4K HDR playback.

The offer seems to exclude users from the US and the UK.

Over the last few years, Netflix has been hellbent on extracting more revenue from users by bulldozing household restrictions. It succeeded to some extent and reported substantial growth in subscribers and revenue in early 2025. More recently, Netflix was testing ways to double down on its crackdown on password sharing by forcing users who share a family plan to sign up with individual email addresses. But before the changes go live (expectedly over the upcoming weekend), it is trying to lure new users with a tactic it hasn’t used in a long time.

Netflix has recently begun offering free trials to users across multiple regions. Based on the reports we now see across Reddit and X, the duration of free trials varies by user, ranging from 7 to 30 days. However, several people suggest that if you open Netflix in an incognito window or clear your browser’s cookies before trying — or use a new browser altogether, you should be able to get the maximum duration, which is 30 days. Perhaps the only thing you need is a new email ID that has never been used on Netflix before.

Reddit / aryanpote7

Additionally, Netflix is also letting some users choose the highest, Premium tier, which allows 4K playback with HDR.

Netflix’s recently updated support page says the company “is offering a limited free trial to eligible new members in certain countries.” However, given the breadth of reports, we suspect it’s available to anyone who tries to set up a new account. You would also be required to add your payment information, which means you’ll be charged automatically if you don’t cancel your trial within 30 days.

What is a little annoying to some users, however, is that the free trial is seemingly available everywhere except the US and the UK. Despite that, many people appear to have conveniently activated offers by deploying VPNs, so it’s still worth a shot even if you are in those locations.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has offered a free trial, though it’s been quite some time since it last did so. According to What’s on Netflix, the company discontinued 30-day free trials sometime in 2020, possibly after the rise in viewership during the COVID pandemic.

There’s no saying how long the offer will last this time, so make the best of it while you can.

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