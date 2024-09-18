Google fixes Nest Learning Thermostat's brightness problem with latest update

TL;DR Google has begun rolling out a new update for the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen).

The update addresses the dimness problem by optimizing how the device automatically adjusts screen brightness.

The company has also added the ability to manually control the brightness level.

Shortly after the release of the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) last month, users reported that there was an issue with the display’s brightness. Google said a fix would be on the way for its latest Nest product and that fix is rolling out now.

Back in August, Amazon reviews for the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) claimed that when the room would get dark, the display would dim to a point where it was difficult to read. This problem was connected to the auto-brightness feature which changes the display’s brightness depending on how bright the surrounding area is. The bigger problem is that there was no way to fix the issue as the device shipped without a manual brightness control, unlike previous generations.

Google says it’s now rolling out a software update that addresses this problem. Specifically, the update is said to optimize how your thermostat automatically adjusts screen brightness. On top of that, the update is adding a new manual brightness adjustment to give users more control over the brightness.

If you want to access the new manual brightness control, you just have to navigate to the Settings Menu on the device. From there, select Device Settings, tap on Display Brightness, and select Auto or Manual.

If you’re not seeing the new brightness control yet, don’t worry. All 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostats should automatically get the update in the coming weeks. Google says, “We’ll notify all users through the Message Center in the Google Home app once everyone has received the update.”

