The amazing Narwal Freo Z Ultra cleaning robot is $400 off, hitting record-low price

If you want an amazing robot vacuum and mop, you will often have to pay a lot of money for it. The Narwal Freo Z Ultra actually has a competitive price when compared to its direct competitors, but that $1,499.99 retail price is still hard to swallow for most of us. Thankfully, it’s Black Friday week, and the deals just keep getting better. Right now, you can get the Narwal Freo Z Ultra for just $1,099.99! Buy the Narwal Freo Z Ultra robot vacuum and mop for $1,099.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a Black Friday deal. The discount applies to both color versions: White and Gray.

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 Black Friday Deal!

We actually already covered this discount in our list of the best robot vacuum Black Friday deals, but we thought it would be good to give it the spotlight in case you missed that. We loved the product, and gave the Narwal Freo Z Ultra a stellar review. You might want to know about this before Black Friday deals come to an end.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is quite the treat. For starters, it has some impressive cleaning specs. It features a 12,000Pa suction power, which is quite impressive. It can pick up 99% of all particles on hard floors. We saw the previous-generation Freo X Ultra picking up metal marbles with ease, and that one had an 8,200Pa suction power. If, like me, you have long hair or pets, you will also love the zero-tangle brush. The dual mopping pads also do an amazing job of making those floors shine.

The device is also pretty smart. It takes advantage of its dual cameras, triple-laser, and AI capabilities to clean perfectly and avoid obstacles intelligently. It can identify dangers, such as moving pets, and avoid them. It will also recognize specific messes, and clean them the best way possible.

All cleaning capabilities aside, the base is even more exciting. It significantly reduces maintenance, making for a much more hands-off approach. This base station can store clean water, dirty water, and the cleaning solution. It will also wash the mopping pads and then dry them when they are clean. The system can even recognize how dirty the mopping pads come back, and will send the robot back to clean if the floors are still dirty. As a result, you will get about 120 days of use with no maintenance. Pretty nice, right?!

We had already seen a $200 on-page coupon available in the past. While it’s always nice to save a couple hundred bucks, today’s $400 discount is looking much more enticing. Especially for such an outstanding machine. Go get it before the sale ends!

Extra deal: The Narwal Freo X Ultra is just $799.99!

Narwal Freo X Ultra Narwal Freo X Ultra Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Amazon Save $600.00 Black Friday Deal!

While the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is the latest and greatest, as well as our favorite, we know paying over $1,000 for a robot is still a bit much for many. If you want a much more reasonable deal, the previous-generation Narwal Freo X Ultra is just $799.99 right now.

Don’t mistake this for an outdated device. In fact, it was just released in early 2024, so it’s technically still a modern robot vacuum and mop combo. You won’t be missing out on too much, either. The 8,200Pa suction power is still plenty powerful. It still has a zero-tangle brush, can measure how dirty the mopping pads are, washes and dries pads, etc. While not as impressive as 120 days, the Narwal Freo X Ultra can still operate without maintenance for about seven weeks. We would go as far as saying this is likely a better value for your money.

If you’re looking for other options, there are plenty of excellent robot vacuum Black Friday deals here.

