The best robot vacuum Black Friday 2024 deals: Roborock, Narwal, Roomba, and more!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

If there is anything I value, it’s my time, and I am sure many of you feel the same way. This is why robot vacuums can be such a fantastic acquisition; they eliminate one more daily task that consumes your most precious asset. The issue is that these can be pretty pricey, but with Black Friday right around the corner, the hottest deals are starting to appear. There are way too many options, so let’s help you pick with this curated list of the best robot vacuum Black Friday 2024 deals. SPONSORED

Narwal Freo Z Ultra

27% off the Narwal Freo Z Ultra 27% off the Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon Save $399.01 SPONSORED

Narwal makes some amazing high-end robot vacuum and mop combos. Not only do these robots go up against the very best in the industry in terms of capabilities and features, but they also undercut the competition in pricing. The result? About the best bang per buck you can get in high-end robot vacuums.

The latest and greatest from this manufacturer is the Narwal Freo Z Ultra. We gave the Narwal Freo Z Ultra a stellar review. We only had two complaints: max cleaning takes a bit long, and while more affordable than the competition, the $1,499.99 retail price is still up there. The latter gets remedied by this early Black Friday deal, which discounts the Freo Z Ultra by $400!

There’s plenty to love about the Narwal Freo Z Ultra. For starters, its AI smarts are almost unbelievable. It uses artificial intelligence, triple-laser, and dual cameras to recognize objects around it, intelligently avoiding them with impressive precision. It can avoid objects and dangers by 150mm. It will even identify specific messes, such as dirt or spills, and adjust cleaning locally, using AI Dirtsense Mopping 2.0. Oh, and if you’re worried about Narwal spying on you through the cameras, the system is TÜV-certified to ensure privacy protection.

There is no lack of power here, either. It features a 12,000Pa suction power, which is impressive. It can even pick up heavier things like metal marbles (we’ve seen it), and it will collect 99% of all particles on hard floors. You will also love the zero-tangle brush if you have pets or long hair. I can attest to the fact that removing hairs from brushes is the most annoying part of owning other robots!

The whole idea of getting a robot vacuum is to save time, so it makes sense that Narwal paid so much attention to the base station. It can store both clean and dirty water, cleaning solution, wash the mopping pads, and even dry them! It should provide a whole 120 days of use with no maintenance. You should only have to mess with the base/robot every four months!

The best part is that the Narwal Freo Z Ultra offers all of these capabilities and features without making too much noise. In our review, we go as far as mentioning this is the quietest robot vacuum we’ve experienced so far.

Narwal Freo X Ultra

Narwal Freo X Ultra Narwal Freo X Ultra Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Amazon Save $600.00

Forgive us for following up on the Narwal Freo Z Ultra with the direct predecessor, but the Narwal Freo X Ultra is the model that kind of made us fall in love with this brand. This model represented a quantum leap in innovation and capabilities, all while undercutting the direct competition in price. And considering today’s deal, we would go as far as saying it’s a better value proposition than the newer model, at least for most people. For Black Friday, Amazon has discounted the Freo X Ultra by a whopping 43%, bringing the price down to just $799.99. And it’s not even that old! This is still a premium robot vacuum that was actually released in early 2024.

You’ll get all the bells and whistles, and don’t have to deal with that many sacrifices. The few that exist aren’t that significant. This model features an 8,200Pa suction power and 12N of downward pressure on the mopping pads. While not as impressive as the Freo Z Ultra’s whopping 12,000Pa, the Freo X Ultra is still powerful enough to pick up metal marbles, as we personally saw at CES 2024. This was also the first model to get Narwal’s zero-tangle brush, so you still enjoy not having to detangle hair every now and then.

The base is also very smart and requires little maintenance. Similar to the newer model, it uses AI DirtSense to measure how dirty the water is, and the robot will go back to cleaning until your floors are squeaky clean. The base can store dirty water, clean water, and the cleaning solution. It will also wash and dry the mopping pads after each use, which is such a nice feature, and will keep funky smells at bay. While not as impressive as 120 days, the dust bin can still store up to seven weeks of debris.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo Great cleaning and mopping • Handheld vacuum included • Base washes and dries mops MSRP: $1,999.99 See price at Amazon

No matter how good a robot vacuum is, there are some spots it just won’t be able to reach. Think behind furniture, tight spots, etc. Every robot vacuum will need some human help, at least occasionally. This is why we love the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo so much. This thing comes with a handheld vacuum!

It’s currently $819.99 for Black Friday, which is an excellent price for an all-in-one cleaning solution. The robot vacuum and mop is actually an outstanding product in and of itself. It has an 11,000Pa suction power. TruEdge Technology has an accuracy of 1mm, which is said to enhance 99% coverage in hard-to-reach areas. Oh, and this one also has a zero-tangle brush!

The base can also both wash and dry the mopping pad. It will pull and store debris from the robot and handheld vacuum. By the way, this handheld will be great for vacuuming behind furniture, actual upholstery, carpets, or anything you can think of.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+

All those other robot vacuums seem excellent, and they genuinely are, but paying $850+ for a robot vacuum still seems like a bit of a luxury. I feel a bit more comfortable spending something around $500 or less. If you find yourself in the same spot, the iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ offers a great middle ground. It’s actually $399, after the current 45% discount!

It’s still a very nice unit. It can also vacuum and mop, and the base can store debris for up to 60 days, which is still very convenient. You will, however, have to keep a closer eye on the mopping system, which the base won’t help you with. This means refilling and cleaning the mopping pad more often.

Dirt Detect Technology can scan your floor and determine which areas are dirtier. It will then clean them more thoroughly. It also has pretty good object avoidance. In fact, Roomba claims it can detect your pet’s little organic surprises. If it doesn’t, it will replace the unit for free!

Roborock Q5 Max+

If you want to spend even less, there are some great robot vacuums under $300. Our favorite, after Black Friday discounts, is the Roborock Q5 Max+. It is currently just a penny under, at $299.99, but there is a caveat.

Things are starting to look more modest at this price range, but this is still a pretty awesome robot vacuum. It has 5,500Pa of suction power. This one lacks the mopping function, but many of you won’t mind this if you’re paying this much for it. And we know many of you have more carpet than hard floor, and this will be a perfect robot vacuum for those homes.

It also has a 770ml dustbin that will store up to seven weeks of dirt, which is pretty nice. Also, non-mopping robot vacuums are often much easier to clean. Yes, you also have to clean the robot itself!

Roborock Q5 Pro

Now, if you’re really on a tight budget, and want to spend as little as possible, the Roborock Q5 Pro is the cheapest one we would still recommend comfortably. This is the model without the base, which cuts a huge portion of the cost. It also means you will have to keep a closer eye on maintenance, but this isn’t an issue if you get into the habit, or if you use it for a small space like an office, dorm, or small apartment. The best part is that it’s only $139.99 for Black Friday.

The Roborock Q5 Pro still has a good 5,500PA of suction power. And while it doesn’t have a zero-tangle brush, the dual-roller setup avoids much of the hair tangling. Oh, and unlike most other affordable robot vacuums, this one actually mops! While maintenance may get annoying if you clean larger spaces, the Roborock Q5 Pro can run for 240 minutes per charge, which is about four hours per session. This means it can definitely handle larger spaces, too.

You might like

Comments