Save $500 on the Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop; you have under 5 hours!

There are a bunch of robot vacuums out there, which makes it hard to pick the right one. Narwal vacuum/mop combos compete with the best out there, and while they aren’t exactly cheap, they tend to cost less than the direct competition. This is especially the case if you can catch a good deal, and right now, the Narwal Freo X Ultra is only $899.99. That’s a $500 discount! Get the Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop for $899.99 ($500 off)

This deal is available from Amazon, but the offer is only available today. This is a “Lightning Deal,” and the sale ends today, a few minutes after 7:30 PM Pacific.

The Narwal Freo X Ultra is no longer the latest and greatest from the company, but it is still our favorite for most users. It was already amazingly capable, and while the newer Narwal Freo Z Ultra is technically better, we believe most users might not really take full advantage of the upgrades. You’ll get more for your money with the Freo X Ultra, and it is an impressive robot.

This is a high-end robot vacuum and mop. It has an 8,200Pa suction power. We’ve seen it pick up metal marbles, so your common dirt and debris will hold nothing against it. It also features a tri-laser system to avoid obstacles, which works like a charm.

I am especially fond of the mopping system. It uses two rotating mopping pads to scrub the floors thoroughly. The base also washes and dries these on its own, reducing maintenance significantly.

Talking about maintenance, Narwal did a great job reducing upkeep. The NArwal Freo X Ultra implemented a tangle-free brush, which is heaven-sent to any of us with long hair or pets. You won’t need to untangle messes manually. Thanks to a very effective compression system, the dust bin can also store up to seven weeks of debris.

Another great feature includes the base’s ability to analyze the water. It will detect t how dirty the water comes back, and continue to send the robot out to clean until your floors are actually clean.

Seems pretty amazing, right? There’s a reason this has been one of our favorite robot vacuum/mop combos in existence. It’s still an amazing option in 2025, so you might want to take advantage of this discount while it’s still available, which won’t be for much longer.

Want in on this discounted price? Remember, these deals will only last until tomorrow, October 9, and it’s a record-low price. You might want to grab yours as soon as possible!

Extra deal: Save $200 on the Narwal Freo Z Ultra

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 With Coupon!

We don’t think many of you will need it, but if you really want to upgrade to a more capable robot vacuum and mop or you missed this sale, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is the next step up. It’s $200 off if you apply an on-page coupon.

This model is something else, really. The suction power is upgraded to 12,000Pa. According to Narwal, this is enough to catch 99% of all particles on hard floors. It still uses dual mops, and the base can also wash and dry them with no interaction. In fact, the zero-maintenance time for the dust bin has been expanded to 120 days, which is a bit over 17 weeks!

The robot also uses AI to make more intelligent decisions. It can detect dust, messes, liquids, and obstacles, and change its cleaning modes to optimize for every situation.

At $1,299, it’s not a bad deal. It just isn’t as good as the Narwal Freo X Ultra sale! This offer will probably last longer, though.

