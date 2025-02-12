Take $500 off the awesome Narwal Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

A clean floor can really make a difference in keeping your home comfortable. The thing is, cleaning the floors can also be a daily time-sucking activity. This is when a robot vacuum and mop like the Narwal Freo X Ultra can come in handy. While it is usually quite pricey, right now, you can get one at a really nice $500 discount, slashing the price to $899.99 Get the Narwal Freo X Ultra for $899.99 ($500 off)

This Narwal Freo X Ultra deal is available from Amazon. The only trick here is that the discount won’t be applied automatically. You must manually apply an on-page coupon before adding the item to your cart. By the way, you can also get the same offer from Narwal’s official page.

Narwal Freo X Ultra Narwal Freo X Ultra Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Amazon Save $500.00 With Coupon!

The Narwal Freo X Ultra is one of our favorite robot vacuum and mop combos, despite no longer being the latest in its series. While the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is newer and technically better, we feel it may be a bit overkill for most people. You can spend less on the Narwal Freo X Ultra and still get an amazing floor-cleaning experience. You might not even notice the difference!

The Narwal Freo X Ultra is still a high-end robot vacuum and mop. The suction power is very efficient at 8,200Pa. We’ve seen it pick up metal marbles, so the usual debris and dust should be no problem. The tri-laser system is excellent at avoiding obstacles, so you won’t usually need to worry about it picking up random items or tangled cables.

I am also a big fan of the mopping system. It has two rotating mopping pads, so it scrubs floors much more efficiently instead of just dragging a rag across them. The base also washes and dries the pads after every session, reducing maintenance significantly. With my current setup, I have to manually wash the mopping pad!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Not only that, but the base can also analyze the water and determine whether the floors are actually clean or not. The robot will keep cleaning until the pads come back clean!

Narwal did a great job reducing upkeep in other ways. For example, another issue I usually have is that hair gets tangled in the brush, but this won’t be a problem with the Narwal Freo X Ultra, which implemented a tangle-free brush that worked like a charm during our testing. Additionally, the dust bin can store debris for up to seven weeks, so you’ll barely have to deal with the robot or base.

Pretty impressive, right? We love this robot, and it’s still a great option in 2025. It’s also not that old! It launched in early 2024. At this price, it is a really nice acquisition, so take advantage of this deal while you can!

Extra deal: Amazon Prime members can save $400 on the Narwal Freo Z Ultra

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 With Prime!

If you really want the latest and greatest, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is also on sale for $1,099.99, saving you $400. However, this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Amazon Prime plans and pricing here, but keep in mind new members get a 30-day free trial.

If you have Prime, this is not a bad deal. This model is something else, really. The suction power gets upgraded to 12,000Pa (8,200PA was already very strong!). According to Narwal, it is powerful enough to pick up 99% of all particles on hard floors. It keeps the dual mops, and the base can still wash and dry them. The zero-maintenance time actually gets expanded to 120 days, which is a bit over 17 weeks!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

This robot also gets some AI enhancements. It can detect different types of messes, and adapt by changing its cleaning modes. For example, it will know to only vacuum cereal, or only mop ketchup, and so on.

The discount isn’t quite as nice as the Narwal Freo X Ultra’s, but it is still really nice if you prefer something more advanced.

You might like