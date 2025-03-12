Robot vacuum and mop deals: Save hundreds on these Narwal and ECOVACS models!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I am a bit conflicted about high-end robot vacuums. While I can agree they are totally worth the high price tag, I just can’t wrap my head around paying well over a thousand for one. I prefer price tags under a grand, and older models are often discounted, and still very capable. Today we’ll take a look at a couple of great deals on the Narwal Freo X Ultra and ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S. Get the Narwal Freo X Ultra for just $899.99 ($500 off) Get the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S for just $799.99 ($400 off)

Both of these deals are available from Amazon. The ECOVACS offer is labeled as a limited time deal, so it should stay at this price only temporarily. As for the Narwal discount, it now shows $899.99 as the full price, so maybe the price has been permanently reduced. However, it still shows as a discounted price on the official website.

Narwal Freo X Ultra

The Narwal Freo X Ultra, launched in early 2024, is getting a bit older. It already has a successor, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra. That said, the Narwal Freo X Ultra is still an amazing robot, and it’s nothing to scoff at. It will clean your floors just as well this year, and it will also cost significantly less.

In fact, the Narwal Freo X Ultra is still one of our favorite robot vacuum and mop combos. Honestly, you might not even notice the difference between it and the newer version. It still has a mighty suction power of 8,200Pa. We’ve seen it literally pick up metal marbles, so your regular dirt and debris have no chance against it. The tri-laser system avoids obstacles very efficiently, so you won’t need to worry about it picking up random things left on the ground or getting tangled with cables.

One of the coolest features is that it comes with a tangle-free brush, and Narwal was one of the first brands to implement this. The trick is that the brush is mounted only on one side, so hair just slides away on the opposite end and goes into the dust compartment. Very nice for long-haired people like myself, or users with pets.

The mopping system is also really nice, consisting of two rotating mopping pads that will scrub floors, as opposed to wiping them. The base will take care of washing the pads after every session, and it will even dry them!

Additionally, the base can analyze how dirty the water is and determine whether the floors are actually clean or not. It will continue to send the robot out to clean until the pads come back clean!

I love how little upkeep this robot requires. With my current setup, I have to keep cleaning the mopping pad, emptying the dustbin, removing stuck hair from the brushes, etc. These are all things I could avoid with something like the Narwal Freo X Ultra.The dust bin can also store debris for up to seven weeks, which is kind of impressive!

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S

Robot vacuums do an amazing job cleaning your floors, but they sure miss a lot of spots around the house. Ultimately, you’ll have to take care of some cleaning manually, and this is why I like the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S so much.

This one comes with a handheld vacuum! I love this extra component, as it will allow you to clean those hard-to-reach spots the robot can’t reach. Not only that, but you can also use it to clean couches, beds, and more. It also integrates perfectly with the base, which will keep it charged and empty its dustbin. Pretty cool, right?

What about the robot? You’ll be glad to know it’s also pretty impressive. It has a suction strength of a whopping 11,000Pa, which is even more than Narwal’s. We also like its “TrueEdge Technology,” which makes it so that the robot cleans very thoroughly, leaving only about 1mm uncleaned along the edges.

While the brush isn’t completely tangle-free, it does have a v-shaped roller that will help avoid tangled hair. This is an excellent addition for long-haired users and pet owners. Just like the Narwal model mentioned above, the station will empty the dust bin and clean/dry the mopping pads all on its own. Which of these would you get? I like the Narwal’s tangle-free brush, as I have long hair and could really benefit from this. I also really like the handheld vacuum on the ECOVACS model, though. What a hard choice! Whatever you pick, though, make sure to act quickly. We’re not sure how long these offers will last.

