The Narwal Freo X Ultra vacuum and mop is a total steal at just $699.99

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Narwal Freo X Ultra has been our favorite robot vacuum and mop since we tested it. It is an impressive cleaning machine, but its retail price is also really high at $1,399.99. We’re not saying the tech isn’t worth the price, but I am not about to spend nearly a grand and a half on a robot, no matter how awesome it is. I’d rather wait and get a deal like today’s! You can get the Narwal Freo X Ultra for just $699.99, which is a 50% discount. Buy the Narwal Freo X Ultra for just $699.99 ($700 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but you can also get the robot at the same price from the Narwal website. We are linking to Amazon because we know many of you already shop there, and if you have Prime, shipping will likely be faster.

Narwal Freo X Ultra Narwal Freo X Ultra Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Amazon Save $700.00

The Narwal Freo X Ultra may be getting a bit older, but it isn’t ancient. It was released in early 2024, so it is only a bit over a year old, and Narwal has released newer models. That said, the Freo X Ultra works just as well in 2025 as it did the first day it came to market, and it is still a competent robot. Not to mention, this deal is about as sweet as they get!

There’s also the fact that the Narwal Freo X Ultra was already a very capable robot vacuum and mop, and while new ones are better, many of you might not even notice a difference. Why pay more?

The Narwal Freo X Ultra features a very powerful 8,200Pa suction power. We’ve seen it pick up metal marbles without struggle. Usual debris and dust will be no issue for it to pick up. The tri-laser system is also really efficient at avoiding obstacles. I personally use this model, and not once has it run over any of my shoes or cables.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I am a huge fan of the mopping system. This thing has changed my life! The two rotating maps circulate, which means they effectively scrub your floors, as opposed to just dragging a rag across the ground. When the machine returns to its dock, it can recognize how dirty the pads came back, and will continue to send the robot to mop until the floors are squeaky clean. I honestly never saw my floor this clean before.

Talking about the base, it is really nice. It will store both clean and dirty water, and the app will let you know when it’s time to add fresh water or dispose of dirty liquids. It can also automatically dispense detergent. When the robot comes back from a clean, the base will even wash the mopping pads and dry them using hot air. Say goodbye to that musky smell humid mopping pads are so known for.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I love the hands-off approach Narwal took with this one. The tangleless brush means you don’t have to be cleaning tangled hair all the time. The dust bin can store debris for up to seven weeks. This means maintenance is reduced significantly, and you barely ever have to touch the robot. The only thing I mostly deal with is adding fresh water and throwing out the dirty water. I do that like once a week, and the robot cleans my floors daily.

This is a record-low price for the Narwal Freo X Ultra, so make sure to take advantage of this offer while you can. We’ve only seen this low price once in the past, this last March.

Extra Deal: You can get the Narwal Freo Pro for even cheaper, and it’s nearly as good!

Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo LiDAR and more in a mid-range bot There are not many compromises in the Narwal Freo Pro to help bring the price down. Only a few controls in the base station, manual detergent addition, but still some of the best floor cleaning capabilities we've seen from a robot vacuum. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

Here’s another interesting deal coming from Narwal. The Narwal Freo Pro is in a bit of an interesting position, as it was pretty much released as a replacement for the Narwal Freo X Ultra, but with a much more accessible price point. It’s usually $699.99, but you can get it for $599.99 right now. The trick here is that this specific deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.

So, what’s the difference? Well, while currently cheaper, the Narwal Freo Pro is better than the Freo X Ultra in some ways. The suction power is a tiny bit stronger at 8,500Pa. The front brushes have been improved to avoid tangles even more, so the experience is better for those with long hair or pets.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

It also happens to have all the other awesome features, such as mop pad washing and drying, great obstacle detection, a seven-week dirt collection time, etc. The experience is nearly identical to that of the Narwal Freo X Ultra, but some sacrifices are made to reduce the retail price.

The Narwal Freo Pro base station doesn’t have a control panel with buttons, so you can only manage it with the app. Additionally, it doesn’t have automatic detergent dispensing. Instead, you have to throw a tablet into the fresh water bin every time you fill it up. It’s not that big of a deal, but it does add an extra step.

Otherwise, the Narwal Freo Pro is also awesome, and it cleans just as well as the Narwal Freo X Ultra. If you want to save even more, the downsides aren’t too bad to deal with, and in some ways, it is actually a better option.