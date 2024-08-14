The Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum is $400 off right now!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Investing in a great robot vacuum can really change your life. One of our favorite robot vacuums is the Narwal Freo X Ultra. It is a true beauty, but it is pretty expensive at $1,400. You gotta keep an eye open for deals if you want this robot vacuum and mop, and today is your lucky day. The Narwal Freo X Ultra is available at a $400 discount, bringing the total price to $1,000. Get the Narwal Freo X Ultra for $1,000

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means the price should return to normal relatively soon.

Nothing beats having clean floors at all times, all with little to no upkeep on your part. This is why we are so fond of the Narwal Freo X Ultra. You barely have to do anything. The dust bin has a compression system that can store dust for seven weeks. The base station contains a clean water reservoir, a dirty water canister, and a detergent bin. All of which can also last a long time. And the base can also clean the mopping pads, and it will even dry them. It also has a special brush that avoids tangles, so you won’t have to deal much with that either.

It also works amazingly as a robot vacuum and mop. The 8,200Pa of suction power will pick up every bit of dirt. We’ve seen it literally pick up metal marbles without an issue. The unit comes with tri-laser obstacle avoidance, and the mopping system comes with two pads that rotate to ensure a thorough cleaning. Not only that, but the dock will analyze the water coming into it, and it can tell how dirty it is. The robot will continue cleaning the floors until they are actually clean!

These deals don’t come too often, and this is very close to the prices we saw during Amazon Prime Day. Go take advantage of the discount if you’re in the market for a high-end robot vacuum and mop.

