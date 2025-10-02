Deals: Get a great Narwal robot vacuum and mop for as low as $260!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Clean floors keep the soul happy, and we know most people don’t have to clean them all the time. If you want to delegate this job to a handy robot, here are a couple of great deals from Narwal. You can save up to $200! Buy the Narwal Freo S Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $259.99 ($90 off) Buy the Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $499.99 ($200 off)

These offers are available from Amazon, but they work differently. The Freo S deal is automatic, so all you have to do is add it to your cart and check out. The Freo Pro sale is available through an on-page coupon, which you must apply before adding the item to your cart.

Narwal Freo S Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

The Narwal Freo S is an excellent robot for the price, especially right now. It helps that the base is also smaller than the more advanced robots, so it could also be a great option if you’re looking to save on space.

While cheaper, the Narwal Freo S is still a great little robot. It has an 8,000Pa suction power, which is nearly as much as the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and that one can pick up metal marbles off the floor. Combined with the 8N of downward pressure on the mopping pad, it is sure to keep your floors shiny.

I also love that this one still comes with a zero-tangle brush. This means hair won’t get tangled and stuck on the vacuuming roller. This is a common issue for people with long hair or pets. I used to have to remove hair manually with previous robot vacuums. Not anymore!

The base can store up to 180 days of dust collection. The only things you’ll have to worry about are cleaning the mopping pad and refilling the 300ml water tank in the robot.

Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo LiDAR and more in a mid-range bot There are not many compromises in the Narwal Freo Pro to help bring the price down. Only a few controls in the base station, manual detergent addition, but still some of the best floor cleaning capabilities we've seen from a robot vacuum. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 With Coupon!

Now, if you don’t mind spending a bit more, you can get something like the Narwal Freo Pro. This one is $200 off right now, thanks to an on-page coupon. That takes the price down to $499.99, but you get a pretty nice set of improvements with it.

This one is actually more similar to the higher-end models. It gets an 8,500Pa suction power. Instead of a mopping pad, it has two rotating mopping pads, which essentially scrub your floors. Aside from having a tangle-free roller, the side brushes also feature a tangle-free design.

The base is definitely bigger, but it also does much more. This base station can store clean water and dirty water, making the mopping much more seamless. Additionally, it will wash and dry the mopping pads on its own, so less for you to do! You can also use detergent tablets, which will dissolve in the clean water tank. Furthermore, the base can detect how dirty the mopping pads came back, and will continue sending the robot back to clean until the floors are actually clean.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

In this case, the collected debris will be stored in a dust bag within the robot. According to Narwal, you should only have to replace it every seven weeks.

This is a great alternative if you want a more hands-off experience and deeper cleaning. It costs more, but this sale is really nice, and it performs nearly as well as the high-end models, which cost well over $1,000. Regardless of which one you pick, you might want to act quickly. Such good deals don’t tend to last long.

