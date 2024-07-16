Deal: Narwal Freo robot vacuum and mop is 57% off for Prime Day!

Those looking for a high-end robot vacuum and mop will quickly be faced with the reality that premium models can be prohibitively expensive. You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on a cleaning robot, though, especially with all the hot Amazon Prime Day deals available right now. One of our favorites is definitely this Narwal Freo offer, which takes the price down to a much more reasonable $600. That is a 57% discount on the original $1,400 price point! Get the Narwal Freo robot vacuum and mop for just $600

Of course, this is a Prime Day Deal, so it should only be available today and tomorrow, July 16-17. Also, keep in mind these are Amazon Prime deals. It might be worth signing up, though, even if only for a month. Especially if you’re a new member, and you can catch a 30-day free trial on Amazon Prime!

Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Powerful multi-surface cleaning solution The Narwal Freo is an impressive floor cleaning solution. In one device you get a vacuum and a mop, which docks to a self-cleaning, auto-charging station for hassle-free automated floor cleaning. Packed with LiDAR, Narwal's DirtSense technology ensures a thorough clean. See price at Amazon Save $800.00 Prime Day deal!

The Narwal Freo robot vacuum and mop is the company’s previous-generation high-end model. While it is succeeded by the Narwal Freo X Ultra, the regular Freo is proving to be a much better deal on Amazon Prime Day. It is still a very capable robot vacuum and mop. You won’t be sacrificing much, and you might not even notice the differences.

This unit has a powerful suction strength of 3,000Pa and a 12N downward pressure on the dual scrubbing mops. This will ensure a thorough cleaning session every single time. Of course, it helps that it is also a very hands-off solution. The robot is very smart, and the base significantly reduces maintenance. It can wash and dry the mopping pads intelligently, as it uses “Dirtsense” technology to determine how dirty the pads are. Using this information, the Narwal Freo will also continue cleaning until the floors are actually clean.

The premium experience extends beyond just cleaning, though. You’ll have access to an intuitive app or an LCD touchscreen for those times when you don’t feel like pulling out your phone. Battery life is solid, too, as it can run for about 3.5 hours on a single charge. That should be enough to cover most homes.

At just $600, we can’t think of any better deals on robot vacuum/mop combos than the Narwal Freo. Again, this is a Prime Day deal, so make sure to get yours as soon as possible. Not only is Prime Day only on July 16-17, but stock can run out.

