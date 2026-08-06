This robot vacuum cleaner comes with dual RGB cameras and a self-cleaning mop

Narwal

TL;DR Narwal has launched the new Narwal Freo 20 robot vacuum cleaner.

It comes with a self-cleaning mop and dual RGB cameras.

It offers interactive video monitoring and can identify baby toys and cribs to automatically switch to a low-noise cleaning mode.

Narwal is today launching a brand-new robot vacuum cleaner — the Narwal Freo 20 — and it comes with a ton of features, including the first-ever self-cleaning mopping system in the Freo series.

The Freo 20 is the first robot vacuum outside the Narwal Flow series to feature Narwal’s “FlowWash” mopping system. It uses 16 nozzles to spray hot water directly onto the mop to keep it clean while it mops your house. The company claims that this ensures better cleaning without leaving water streaks on the floor.

Narwal

It delivers 31,000Pa of suction and has an extendable mop and side brush to clean to the very edges of your house. The Narwal Freo 20 is also equipped with dual RGB cameras and uses AI to identify over 300 household objects. It can use this information to effectively dodge obstacles and enable useful features such as Pet Care Mode and Baby Care Mode.

The Freo 20 offers real-time, interactive video monitoring while cleaning around pets. It can also recognize cribs and baby toys to automatically switch to a low-noise cleaning mode.

Narwal has also redesigned the base station with a new woven finish. It also features a four-stage self-cleaning process that uses hot water to clean the vacuum, followed by blowing hot air to avoid dampness and bad odor. The station also comes with an auto-emptying system with a 2.4L dust bag, which ensures maintenance-free operation for up to 120 days.

Narwal

The Narwal Freo 20 will go on sale starting from August 20 on Narwal’s website and Amazon. It’s priced at $1,099.99, but you’ll be able to get it for $899.99 as an introductory offer from August 20 to September 3.

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