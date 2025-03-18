This plug-and-play solution lets you add dynamic lighting effects to your gaming setup for just $50

Nanoleaf

TL;DR Nanoleaf’s new bias lighting solution for PCs promises an immersive gaming experience with real-time lighting effects.

The PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip connects to your PC over USB and uses Nanoleaf’s desktop app to generate dynamic lighting effects based on what’s on the screen.

The light strip is available for pre-order at $49.99 starting today and will be available at Walmart and Best Buy next month.

After showcasing its new bias lighting solution for PCs at CES earlier this year, Nanoleaf has now officially launched the PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip in the US. With this new accessory, you can add a colorful backlight to your monitor that mirrors the colors on your screen to deliver a more immersive gaming experience.

Priced at $49.99, Nanoleaf’s latest smart light consists of a unique zigzag light strip that you can easily attach to the back of your monitor. Unlike other bias lighting solutions on the market, Nanoleaf’s PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip does not depend on a camera mounted on the top of your monitor to sync lighting effects. Instead, it connects to your PC over USB and relies on Nanoleaf’s desktop app to analyze the frame buffer in real time and generate dynamic lighting effects.

Nanoleaf claims this approach delivers more accurate bias lighting effects. In addition, the app also lets you program the lighting effects to give your gaming setup a completely custom look and even sync the effects with music for real-time visualizations. If you want to level up your gaming setup with immersive lighting effects, you can pre-order the Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip from the company’s website starting today. The light strip will also be available at Walmart and Best Buy next month.

