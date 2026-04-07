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Samsung’s 2026 foldable plans may be even bigger than we thought
1 hour ago
- A new Samsung battery listing hints that another foldable device could be in the works.
- Samsung’s 2026 foldable lineup is already expected to include the Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and a Wide Fold, but this listing doesn’t match those devices.
- The listed battery capacity matches a rumored Z Fold 8 cell, suggesting a variant like a Z Fold 8 FE is the most plausible possibility.
Samsung’s foldable plans for 2026 already looked pretty stacked. Between the expected Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the much-rumored Wide Fold, it seemed like the company had its big flexible-screen plays covered for the year. But a fresh certification clue suggests Samsung may still have room for one more foldable surprise.
Would you buy a wider Samsung foldable?
As SammyGuru reports, a new battery listing on China’s 3C certification database points to a Samsung device with the model number SM-F977. That stands out because Samsung’s recent Fold-series model numbers generally sit in the F9xx range, while the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8 has already been linked to SM-F976 and the rumored Wide Fold to SM-F971 in earlier leaks.
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The filing itself doesn’t reveal much beyond a 2,485 mAh battery cell, leaving plenty of room for speculation. SammyGuru suggests this mystery phone could be a Galaxy Z Fold 8 FE, another Wide Fold variant, a TriFold 2, or some other Fold-family device, though some of those seem more wishful thinking than others.
The only other real clue here is that battery capacity. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to use two battery cells rated at 2,369mAh and 2,485mAh, for a total advertised 5,000mAh typical capacity. The fact that the mysterious listing has the exact capacity of one cell in the Z Fold 8 doesn’t give us any definitive answers, but it does make the best guess a Fold 8-related variant, such as a Galaxy Z Fold 8 FE or some other special edition, rather than a completely separate new foldable line.
Beyond that, trying to crack Samsung’s model-number code from one battery listing is a bit of a fool’s errand. It’s clearly interesting, but for now it’s more of a tease than a reveal. We’ll be keeping an eye out for more clues to see whether this turns into a genuine fourth foldable for 2026 or something much more underwhelming.
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