MyFitnessPal enlists the help of AI to cook up personalized meal plans for you

TL;DR MyFitnessPal has acquired a startup called Intent.

The company plans to add Intent’s AI-powered personalized meal-planning technology to its app.

Meal planning will debut this spring via Premium Plus for $100.

MyFitnessPal is one of the most popular calorie-counting apps on Android and iOS. While the main focus of the app is to track what food you eat, you’ll soon be able to use the app for meal planning as well.

Today, MyFitnessPal announced it has acquired a startup called Intent. If you’re not familiar with Intent, its app offers personalized meal planning powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning. MyFitnessPal plans to integrate Intent’s technology into its own app and call it Meal Planner.

In addition to meal planning, it appears the AI will also be used to streamline meal logging, automatically create grocery lists, and simplify ingredient ordering with an add-to-cart function for major e-retailers. “This integration allows us to offer a unique experience where we are able to not only enhance our existing platform but also attract new users who see meal planning as a crucial step in their health journeys,” said Mike Fisher, CEO of MyFitnessPal.

Of course, these new features won’t come free. You’ll need to be a Premium Plus member to take advantage of these benefits, which will cost $99.99 annually when it launches. Speaking of the launch, there’s no exact release date, but Meal Planner is expected to arrive this spring. These features will be available in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. You can also sign up to be one of the first to be notified about Meal Planner’s availability.

If you have been using Intent up to now, MyFitnessPal says you can continue using it until April 2026. But after that, it looks like you’ll have to download MyFitnessPal and pay for a Premium Plus plan.

