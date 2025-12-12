Tried and tested: The most frequent tech gifts I’ve given over the years

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Christmas is only a few weeks away, and it’s time for me to start planning what to get the important people in my life. And I’ll be honest, it’s a challenge — especially since I generally hate shopping for others, or just shopping in general.

To make this part of the year easier for me, I have a list of tech products I regularly gift to people. These are products that just about anyone would be happy to get, ranging from about $10 to $110. I want to share this list with you today, just in case you’re running out of ideas for what Christmas present to give to the tech lover (or really, anyone) in your family.

What tech product do you gift the most? 6 votes E-reader 0 % Bluetooth tracker 17 % Bluetooth speaker 0 % Streaming device 33 % Various accessories 50 % Other (let me know in the comments) 0 %

1. Kindle e-reader

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Price: Starts at $110.

Starts at $110. Best for: Those who love to read.

Those who love to read. Why I gift it: Incredible longevity and distraction-free reading experience.

This is the most expensive tech product I frequently gift, and I haven’t heard a complaint yet. The Kindle is the best gift for anyone who loves to read. I own a Kindle myself, and it is one of my favorite and most used devices.

This is the cheapest Kindle in Amazon’s lineup — I don’t want to spend too much money on gifts, after all — but it is more than good enough for most people. It sports a six-inch display, enough storage to hold thousands of books, and an adjustable LED light for when reading in a darker environment. The battery should be good for up to six weeks, which is one of the best parts of a Kindle.

What makes Kindles such a great gift is that they are built to last. I have owned my Kindle for 12 years and have no desire to upgrade to a new model. There aren’t many electronic devices that people keep for this long, especially phones.

Just keep in mind that the Paperwhite is, in my opinion, the best value-for-money Kindle you can buy. It’s a better option for those who read a lot, as it has a larger and brighter display, a bigger battery, and even an IP rating for water resistance. It does cost more, though — it starts at $160 — but it will arguably make avid readers even happier.

2. Chipolo tracker

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Price: Starts at around $29.

Starts at around $29. Best for: The forgetful person in your life.

The forgetful person in your life. Why I gift it: Offers peace of mind thanks to Google's Find Hub network.

I use a tracker myself, and the most important one is on my key ring. I tend to misplace my keys more times than I’d care to admit, and it always tends to happen when I’m in a rush. Thanks to my Chipolo tracker, I can easily find them in the house just by opening the Find Hub app on my phone and tapping the “Play Sound” button. The tracker starts playing a loud sound so I can easily find it.

It works the other way around as well. Whenever I misplace my phone, I just double-press the button on my Chipolo and the phone starts ringing — even if it’s on silent. Brilliant!

These trackers obviously aren’t just meant to find items within your home. They are even more valuable when you lose something when you’re out and about, as you have a chance of finding it thanks to the Google Find Hub network.

The popular Chipolo Pop model, which is fully compatible with this network, starts at around $28, but there are other — more recent — models available as well. They can be attached to just about anything, from bags and wallets to TV remotes. While I prefer Chipolo, you can now get Android-compatible trackers from other great companies like Pebblebee, Samsung, and others who have joined the Google network.

3. Anker Soundcore 3 Bluetooth speaker

Price: Starts at around $60.

Starts at around $60. Best for: Anyone who needs a durable, portable speaker for travel or home use.

Anyone who needs a durable, portable speaker for travel or home use. Why I gift it: Excellent sound quality and build for the price.

I mean, who doesn’t like or need a Bluetooth speaker? It’s a great gift regardless of whether you like listening to music or enjoy an occasional podcast. There are plenty of options to choose from, but I usually gift the Soundcore 3 — and its predecessors — since it’s compact, well-made, offers great sound, and is very affordable.

Soundcore is a brand owned by Anker, a company I really like. I had the previous version of this speaker for a while before upgrading to a different model and was very happy with it. I used it throughout my home and took it with me on various holidays. It’s very easy to take it on the road due to its compact footprint.

I really like the BassUp technology that enhances the bass with the press of a button. It’s great for electronic music, which I’m a fan of. But when listening to podcasts, it’s better to turn it off. You can choose from a few different colors, and the price is excellent at $60 — and it’s frequently discounted as well.

4. Google TV Streamer 4K

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Price: $100

$100 Best for: Anyone with a "dumb" TV or an older, slow smart TV interface.

Anyone with a "dumb" TV or an older, slow smart TV interface. Why I gift it: Fast, fluid Android TV OS with the widest app selection available.

People get excited when receiving this as a gift. Google’s latest streaming device — and its predecessors — turns any regular TV into a smart one. But even if the TV is already smart, this still works as a great gift, since some built-in smart TV systems leave a lot to be desired — they can be slow or lack key apps.

The device gives you access to the largest catalog of apps and is extremely fast, fluid, and easy to use. You get access to standard apps available on most smart TVs, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and the rest. But since it’s powered by Android TV OS, you can also download niche apps that generally aren’t available on a lot of other TV systems. These include the NBA app if you’re into basketball, the F1 TV app if you’re a Formula 1 fan, and even a VPN app if you want privacy even when watching TV.

What makes the whole thing even better is the built-in Gemini for TV. You can ask it to help you find a specific show, search by genre, and more. You can also connect the streamer to your Google Photos and display your memories on your TV as a stunning slideshow screensaver.

Google’s streamer is a gift everyone will enjoy. The 4K version is the second most expensive item on this list at $100, but it’s well worth the money.

5. Cable holders

Price: Starts at $8.50 (for an 8-pack).

Starts at $8.50 (for an 8-pack). Best for: Home office users, students, or anyone constantly losing their phone charger behind the nightstand.

Home office users, students, or anyone constantly losing their phone charger behind the nightstand. Why I gift it: Cheap, instantly useful, and solves an irritating daily problem.

Whenever I’m looking for a cheap tech-related gift that offers huge utility, I always go with charging cable holders. Sure, this technically isn’t a real tech product as it’s more of an accessory, but it’s still something those into tech will appreciate. They come in very handy when you have outlets below your desk. It makes sense to keep your charger plugged in at all times so you don’t have to crawl under the desk every time to plug it in, and you need a solution to keep the cable accessible without having it fall to the floor.

You can stick these on your desk or the edge of the desk and then secure your charging cables to them. Whenever you need to charge, you pull the cable, plug in your device, and you’re good to go. When you’re done, just release the cable, and it will go right back into the holder, keeping your workspace neat.

It’s a cheap solution to a common problem a lot of people have, especially teenagers and others who are glued to their desks, whether it’s for schoolwork or anything else. And like I mentioned, these holders are cheap, with an 8-pack often costing around $10 (as low as $8.50 at the moment). For a sub-$10 stocking stuffer, the organizational value you get here is unbeatable.

These are the five reliable tech items I’ve gifted most over the years, although plenty of others come to mind. These often include accessories like quality USB-C chargers, power banks, and headphones. I’ll likely add the Eufy C220 security camera to my rotation this year as well, as I bought one and was impressed with its feature set and affordable price.

What tech products do you gift the most? Let me know in the comments below!

