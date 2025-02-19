Love Android but hate Google? This Pixel Tablet is for you

TL;DR Murena is selling a Pixel Tablet with all Google software removed.

The $549 tablet runs the Android-13 based /e/OS.

Privacy advocates can feel secure that Google isn’t gathering their data.

For some people, choosing a mobile device that’s loaded with Google software is half the point. They want Gmail. They want YouTube. They’re bought in to Google’s ecosystem. And with Android, these shoppers are like a kid in a candy store, almost spoiled for choice. But there’s also another kind of mobile device user, one who will go to some effort to avoid Google software and services wherever possible. Privacy advocates like that are getting a new option with this week’s launch of the Murena Pixel Tablet.

We’ve seen Murena working before with companies like Fairphone to sell versions of its handsets running the de-Googled open-source /e/OS. Now it’s doing the same with Google’s own Pixel Tablet.

The hardware here is the very same Pixel Tablet we know from its 2023 launch — sans dock, at least from Murena. That means a Tensor G2-powered slate featuring a 10.95-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and while it’s an older device by now, the Pixel Tablet has aged rather well, making this a sensible choice for the project.

Murena takes that Pixel and wipes it of all things Google, replacing the firmware with the Android 13-based /e/OS. Instead of the Play Store on this Google-less landscape, you’ll find the App Lounge for your software discovery needs.

Fair warning: Privacy comes at a premium, and this tablet is not cheap. While you can pick up a Pixel Tablet from Google for just about $300 these days, Murena wants $549 for its version here, which is based on refurbished hardware. That includes a two-year warranty, granted, but Murena doesn’t even give you a USB cable in the box — it is literally just the tablet.

Before you dive in and embrace a Google-free existence, splashing in the seas of anonymity, you should be aware of the many potential pitfalls that threaten to complicate life on a de-Googled device. Plenty of features you rely on everyday, like contactless payments through Wallet, may no longer be options. And even without Google apps mandated upon you, there are going to be lots of other ways companies can end up tracking your actions on the Murena Pixel Tablet, as apps and services request you log in.

It’s not for everyone, but there’s a definitely a niche this kind of product appeals to, and it’s great to see them getting a new ready-to-go tablet option.

