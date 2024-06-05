Moving your web browsing sessions to iOS is about to get a lot easier on Chrome

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Chrome is working on adding push notification support to its iPhone and iPad clients when sharing tabs from other devices.

Sent tab alerts on iOS and iPadOS are currently limited to Chrome’s less prominent in-app notifications.

The feature is already available on the Android client, so bringing it to Apple’s mobile platforms would be the next logical step.

Chrome is by far the most popular web browser, powering billions of users’ workflows. Naturally, many users move their web browsing sessions between their different devices, and Chrome has long supported that. On the latest Android phones, the client sends a convenient push notification when sharing a tab from another device. While these handy alerts are currently missing on iOS and iPadOS, Chrome could support them soon.

According to The Mac Observer, Google is developing push notification support for shared tabs on its iOS client. Right now, when moving Chrome sessions to iOS or iPadOS, users are strictly alerted through in-app notifications. Consequently, they must manually launch the app and wait for the in-app pop-up to surface.

Through push notification support on the iPhone and iPad clients, users would be able to quickly pick up the shared session from the Lock Screen or Notification Center. This would simplify their workflows and mimic the Android client’s functionality.

Google already offers a similar feature on its Maps app for iOS and iPadOS. When sharing a location pin from your desktop to a paired iDevice, the Google Maps app sends a push notification linking to it. The upcoming Google Chrome feature on Apple’s mobile platforms should work similarly.

It’s currently unclear when (and if) Google will roll out push notification support for shared tabs on iOS and iPadOS. However, given that the feature has been available on Android for a while, it’s safe to assume that the company won’t axe its plans to bring it to iPhones and iPads.

