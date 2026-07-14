The Motorola Razr 2023 is finally getting its huge Android 16 upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Motorola Razr (2023)

TL;DR Android 16 is finally rolling out to the Motorola Razr 2023.

The update weighs 2.21GB (build W1TZ36H.24-71).

New Android 16 features include a refreshed design, stronger protection against malicious apps, improved Bluetooth LE Audio support, enhanced background activity transparency, and the latest security updates.

Motorola is finally rolling out Android 16 to the Razr 2023, delivering the latest version of Android to one of its older foldables after a long wait. The rollout has started for at least some users, although as is often the case with Motorola, availability seems to be happening in stages for various carriers and regions.

Android Authority’s Zac Kew-Denniss can confirm that the update is hitting his Razr 2023. The over-the-air package comes in at 2.21GB and has build number W1TZ36H.24-71.

The changelog highlights many of the headline additions of Android 16. Users can expect a more expressive design, better protection from malicious apps, better compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio devices, and more transparency about background app activity.

The update also comes with the latest Android security improvements. Like other Motorola releases, the installer will allow you to keep using your phone while the update downloads and installs in the background, and the company says your personal data will not be affected in the process.

Other users on Reddit also reported receiving the update, with some commenters noting that the Razr 40 Ultra – the international version of the Razr Plus 2023 – is also starting to get Android 16 in select markets.

Annoyingly, Motorola didn’t include the new Quick settings design that newer phones got. That’s based on what Google also did in Android 16.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

That said, the update is a big milestone for Razr 2023 owners, as Motorola has long been criticized for being slower than competitors to push out big Android updates. If you haven’t seen the notification yet, don’t worry; the company typically rolls out major updates in waves, and it may take a few more days before Android 16 makes its way to every eligible handset.

Follow