Motorola Razr Ultra gets shown off in full detail in leaked promo video

TL;DR A leaked Motorola Razr Ultra ad has appeared online.

The promo shows the phone’s features in action.

Only hours ago, we got the full details on the Motorola Razr Ultra — which will be branded as the Motorola Razr Plus in the US. Following that leak, we got a new leak that shows off all angles of the phone in video form.

Yesterday, leaker Evan Blass took to Twitter to do what he does best. The tipster posted a 44-second video clip that appears to be a leaked promo for the Motorola Razr Ultra.

As you would expect from a foldable phone ad, we see the handset open and close repeatedly. We also get a good look at that massive front cover display. More interesting, however, the video shows the front cover running a variety of apps and widgets including Google Maps, a game, and various clock faces. Additionally, it shows off a selfie mode where the image being captured by the exterior cameras is shown on the cover.

Pretty much everything we see in this video, we’re already aware of for the most part thanks to earlier leaks. However, it’s nice to see some of these features in action.

In Europe, the Motorola Razr Ultra is expected to be priced somewhere between €1,169 to €1,199 and will be available in Glacier Blue, Infinite, and Viva Magenta. European and US prices tend to differ slightly, but it’s plausible the phone could be in the $1,200 to $1,300 range.

Motorola has confirmed that the launch will happen on June 1. Based on previous leaks, the outer display measures at 3.6 inches and features a 165hz refresh rate. As for the main display, we’re expecting to see a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2640. We also know the phone maker plans to fit in a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip with a 3,800mAh battery and 33W fast wired charging.

