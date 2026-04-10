Motorola Razr Ultra drops to new record-low price, saving you $600!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Razr Ultra in Scarab

It’s been a while since we’ve covered any Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 deals. This is because the $799.99 sale is now common. Today, the foldable flip phone is even cheaper at $699.99, though, dropping to a brand-new record-low price we haven’t seen before. Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra for just $699.99 ($600 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. The full discount only applies to the Pantone Scarab color version. All other variants cost $100 more.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Amazon Save $600.00 Limited Time Deal!

Foldable phones are awesome, but my gripe is that they never quite match the best phones on the market. Not only that, but foldable devices usually cost more too! This is why I like the Motorola Razr Ultra. It was the first foldable flip phone to actually match premium smartphones. In some ways, it actually beats them. And while it’s also very expensive, today’s $600 discount makes it really enticing.

Let’s start with the performance, which is quite something. This handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 16GB of RAM. That actually surpasses most smartphones, as the high-end ones usually come with 12GB.

The display is also quite special. It has a large 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1,224 x 2,912 resolution. That’s really nice, but nothing quite outstanding. What really makes it stand out is its 165Hz refresh rate. This is also much smoother than the 120Hz found on most high-end handsets.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Say what you will about Motorola, but we can’t deny the brand makes some really unique devices. It has long been known for using various materials, such as wood and leather. This one comes with interesting color options, vegan leather, and an aluminum frame that holds it all together. It also gets an IP48 rating.

The handset even excels in the battery department, which is actually one of the areas where foldable phones usually suffer the most. The phone has a 4,600mAh battery, which should make it last 25 hours on a full charge. More interesting is the 68W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Again, the Motorola Razr Ultra is cheaper than ever. This is a new record-low price. Get it while it’s hot!

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