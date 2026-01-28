Now, this is the hottest Motorola Razr Ultra deal we've seen!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve seen some great deals on the Motorola Razr Ultra, but this one is the best one I’ve come across. The 1TB model, which is usually $1,499.99, is going for just $799.99. Not only that, but Motorola is throwing in a pair of Moto Buds Plus for free! Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra + free 1TB storage upgrade and Moto Buds Plus for just $799.99 ($899.99 off)

This offer is available directly from Motorola. We’re not sure how long the offer will last, but Motorola keeps swapping these deals, so you might want to act quickly. You can pick between all color versions available: PANTONE Scarab, PANTONE Cabaret, PANTONE Mountain Trail, and PANTONE Rio Red.

We’re used to paying top dollar for foldable phones, and they have never really been up to par with the best Android phones. This is what made the Motorola Razr Ultra so special, and why it is still my favorite foldable flip phone. It actually matches, and often beats, premium handsets.

The Motorola Razr Ultra touts a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. The best handsets still usually stick to 12GB, so the Razr Ultra will have more multitasking power. Additionally, this deal gets you 1TB of storage, which you usually have to pay a good chunk of change for.

The design is unique, and the build is pretty solid, too. An aluminum frame and steel hinge hold everything together. Additionally, it comes with an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

The display is another department where this phone excels. It has a gorgeous 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1,224 x 2,912 resolution. What truly makes it a special screen is the 165Hz refresh rate, though. Most of the best phones stick to 120Hz!

Additionally, the battery is larger than what we usually see in foldable flip phones. It has a 4,700mAh capacity, yielding about 25 hours of battery life on a full charge. And when it is time to recharge, that is also pretty fast, with support for 68W wired and 30W wireless charging.

And as if getting this upgraded phone for just $799.99 is already an impressive discount, the deal is further sweetened with a free set of Moto Buds Plus earbuds. These would usually cost $199.99!

If you’re looking for an outstanding foldable flip phone, it is hard to beat this one, especially at this price. Act quickly! This offer could be gone at any time.

