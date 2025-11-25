The Motorola Razr Ultra just got even cheaper, hitting a new record-low price!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

In the hunt for a top-notch foldable smartphone this Black Friday? Check out the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. It’s a steal at $884.99, slashed from the regular $1,299.99 price tag, giving you a fantastic 32% discount off the retail price. By the way, this is also the lowest price we’ve seen for this device… ever. Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 for $884.99 (32%% off)

Editor’s note: All color versions are at this record-low price, but you must keep in mind that this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Prime plans and pricing here. First-time subscribers receive a free 30-day trial, allowing many of you to enjoy this offer, as well as other benefits, and free fast shipping!

This device combines style and substance with its premium build and choice of finishes. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and loaded with 16GB of RAM, the Razr Ultra has what it takes for smooth performance across apps. It runs Android 15 and features a vibrant 7-inch pOLED display with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, perfect for gaming or multimedia use.

Equipped with a trio of 50MP cameras, it ensures that photos and selfies come out clear and with true-to-life colors. Plus, it doesn’t skimp on battery life; the 4,700 mAh battery supports fast charging in both wired and wireless modes.

Its eye-catching design and resilient specs make it a unique proposition for anyone looking to grab an advanced foldable phone this Black Friday. The phone was already available at a great price of $899.99 since some days ago. Today’s price drop to just $885.99 makes the deal even sweeter.

