Motorola Razr Ultra deal: Get a free upgrade to 1TB of storage

Samsung will likely release new foldable phones next month at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. We’re not sure what we’ll see then, but until we find out more, the current hottest foldable flip phone is the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. While there are no discounts on it right now, you can pretty much get a free upgrade to 1TB of storage, which is a nice incentive for those already looking to get the device. This translates to $200 in savings. Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 with 1TB for $1,299.99 ($200 off)

This offer is available directly from Motorola’s website. The sale applies to all color versions available: Pantone Scarab, Pantone Mountain Trail, Pantone Cabaret, and Pantone Rio Red.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (1TB) Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (1TB) High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Motorola Save $200.00

The Motorola Razr Ultra takes foldable flip phones to a whole other level. As we mentioned in our Razr Ultra review, you might as well stop waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and get this instead.

Why? There are many reasons. For starters, it is very capable in terms of performance. You’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. These specs put it up there with all the best Android phones available right now.

The build hasn’t changed much since last year. The device features an aluminum frame and a stainless steel hinge, along with an IP48 rating. That said, the design got a really nice upgrade this time around. Mostly in the back, as Motorola introduced really fun leather-like materials there. In fact, the wooden look made a comeback this year. These look amazing, and they feel soft to the touch.

We also really like the vibrant display. It has a 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1,224 x 2,912. Even more astonishing is the smooth 165Hz refresh rate. This beats nearly all other phones out there. Even the 4.0-inch external display keeps the same panel technology and refresh rate, but the resolution is obviously reduced. That 1,272 x 1,080 resolution is still great for such a small display.

We were also impressed by the battery life. Our tests show that the 4,700mAh battery can last nearly 25 hours playing 4K content. And when it’s time to recharge, you can do so at 68W wired or 30W wirelessly.

As of today, this is the best flip phone you can get, and we’re not sure if Samsung will beat it. A penny under $1,300 is still quite expensive, but this is a premium device that competes against the best out there, which is rare for a flip phone. Take advantage of this offer while you can!