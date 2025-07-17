The Motorola Razr Ultra still comes with a free 1TB upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is out, it’s time to make a decision. Will you get Samsung’s flip phone or the Motorola Razr Ultra? Motorola’s is actually more expensive, but it is better in many ways, and the brand is making the purchase a bit more enticing with a free 1TB storage upgrade. Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra and get a free 1TB storage upgrade for $1,299.99 ($200 off)

This offer is available directly from Motorola’s official website. You get the same deal with all color versions: Pantone Scarab, Pantone Mountain Trail, Pantone Cabaret, and Pantone Rio Red.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (1TB) Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (1TB) High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Motorola Save $200.00

Before the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was even announced, we mentioned in our Motorola Razr Ultra review that you should probably not even wait for Sammy’s new flip phone. We suppose we were right! The Razr Ultra stands firm as the top flip phone around, unless you really want Samsung’s design language and features.

There are plenty of reasons to put it on top. I would say this is the first flip phone that is actually considered “high-end.” It features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM, which means it has blazing performance that competes only with the best Android phones around.

The design hasn’t changed much since last year, but that is a good thing! It has an aluminum frame, a stainless steel hinge, and an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance. I am also a massive fan of the design, as Motorola is offering a vegan leather back that looks and feels fantastic. It’s also available in some really fun colors, if you’re into that!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

When unfolded, you’ll enjoy a large 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a crisp 1,224 x 2,912 resolution and a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate. That refresh rate beats most of the top phones, which usually stick to 120Hz. And the 4.0-inch external screen keeps the same display tech and refresh rate. Of course, it is smaller, so the resolution is reduced to 1,272 x 1,080.

Even the battery life is outstanding, something that flip phones usually underperform in. The 4,700mAh battery can run the phone for 25 hours straight playing 4K video. And when it’s time to recharge, it can also do so really fast at 68W wired or 30W wireless.

We know paying $1,299.99 for a phone is still pricey, but if you’re set on getting the highest-end flip phone around, this is it. The free storage upgrade is a $200 value, and it’s still the best deal we’ve seen on it. The offer has been running for some time now, so act quickly if you want in. It might go away soon!