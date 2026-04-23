Motorola's premium 2026 Razr gets the spotlight in leaked promo video

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 has shown up in newly leaked images.

The leak includes six new images and a promo video.

Motorola has recently been ramping up its marketing for the upcoming Razr 2026 series. This week, the company has shared several teasers hinting at this year’s clamshell foldables. As we get closer to the official announcement, a leak has offered an early look at the Razr Ultra 2026.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This isn’t the first time images of Motorola’s flagship flip phone have leaked. However, this new leak from Evan Blass provides a look at some marketing images. There are six images in total, showing off two different finishes. We also get a close-up of the rear cameras and a glimpse at the hinge.

The purple colorway appears to have some sort of textured vegan leather material on the back panel. Meanwhile, the other option features a classy-looking woodgrain finish.

In addition to the images, the leaker also included a promo video. That video runs for a little over 40 seconds and highlights the phone’s versatility.

Motorola has scheduled an announcement for April 29, 2026. An earlier leak suggests that the Ultra model will sell for $1,499.99, which would make it $200 more expensive than last year’s model. The base model and the Plus are also expected to get price hikes.

Follow