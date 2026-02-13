Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 drops to record-low price on Amazon

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you looking for the best foldable flip phone? The real battle is between the Motorola Razr Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. Both are great, but I would side more towards Motorola’s handset. Especially considering today’s fantastic deal! Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 for just $799.99 ($500 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount is equally available for all color versions: Pantone Cabaret, Pantone Mountain Trail, Pantone Rio Red, and Pantone Scarab.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Amazon Save $500.00 Limited Time Deal!

My gripe with foldable phones is that they tend to cost top dollar but never really match the performance and capabilities of true high-end flagships (which usually cost less than foldables!). Things changed with the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. This phone actually gets close to premium smartphone territory. And while it is also very pricey, you can get it at a $500 discount right now.

Let’s start with performance, which is up there with the best, thanks to the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 16GB of RAM. This chip is high-end, and even premium phones usually stick to 12GB of RAM.

The display is another area where this phone stands out. It has a large 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1,224 x 2,912 resolution. That’s pretty standard, though. What really makes it stand out is the 165Hz refresh rate, which also beats most other high-end phones, which are usually limited to 120Hz.

As you can see, Motorola went above and beyond with most factors. Not only does the Razr Ultra match flagships, but in some areas, it actually beats them.

I’ve always been a fan of Motorola’s unique designs, and the Motorola Razr Ultra is no exception. It comes in some really interesting color versions, and even brings back the wooden look. It has an aluminum frame holding it all together, as well as an IP48 rating.

Foldable phones are known for their lackluster batteries. While this phone isn’t impressive in this department, the 4,700mAh battery capacity is actually decent. It will last about 25 hours per charge. Additionally, it charges quickly, supporting 68W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Liking what you read? This is still my favorite foldable flip phone, so you’re in for a treat if you can catch it at this price. Act quickly, because it’s a record-low price on Amazon.

Motorola has an even better deal We know many of you already use and love Amazon. That said, those who want an even better deal can go to Motorola’s official website. The brand is offering the same price on the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), but you’ll get even more for your money. This deal includes a free upgrade to 1TB of storage and a free pair of Moto Buds Plus earbuds.

