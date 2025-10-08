Lowest price ever: Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 drops to $999.99, in one color

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Looking for a sleek new device? Check out the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, available during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days at an incredible $999.99, which is 23% lower than its retail price of $1,299.99. It’s the lowest it’s been, but this offer only applies to one color version: Pantone Scarab. Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Pantone Scarab for $999.99 (24% off)

This stylish phone boasts a brilliant 7.0-inch internal LTPO AMOLED display and a compact 4.0-inch external panel, both with top-tier 165Hz refresh rates. The 2912 x 1,224 is also pretty sharp.

Housing a robust Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 16GB of RAM, performance is nothing short of impressive. Camera-wise, you’re in for a treat with 50MP on all fronts, delivering vibrant, sharp images and 8K video support.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (Pantone Scarab) Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (Pantone Scarab) High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

And we can’t forget about design. It’s a foldable flip phone, which already makes it special. The Razr Ultra captivates with its premium finishes, available in eco-leather or wood textures. It has an aluminum frame, and the hinge is built tough with stainless steel, while its Pantone Scarab color really sets it apart.

It’s an awesome phone on all ends. This is the first foldable flip phone to reach flagship standards. It even beats most of the best phones in some areas.

Got an Amazon Prime membership? Perfect, because you’ll need it to snag this deal, but don’t worry if you aren’t already a member. There’s a 30-day trial up for grabs, offering full access to this and other Prime-exclusive offers.

