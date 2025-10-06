Deal: Motorola Razr Ultra plummets to new record-low price!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve seen some fantastic deals on the Motorola Razr Ultra lately, offering free storage upgrades and such. These are nice, but nothing beats a straight-up discount on the retail price. No tricks or games; the Motorola Razr Ultra is at a record-low price of just $999.99 right now! Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 for just $999.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The only caveat is that the discount doesn’t apply to all color versions. Only the Pantone Rio Red and Pantone Scarab hues are discounted this low. We’re specifically linking to the Pantone Rio Red model, but you can switch to the Scarab one within the same page.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (Pantone Rio Red) Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (Pantone Rio Red) High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

I am a fan of smaller phones, but those are very rare these days. The next best option is to get a foldable flip phone. My favorite one is the Motorola Razr Ultra. It offers an experience closer to an actual flagship phone, but it is pricey. You can avoid the full $1,299.99 retail price if you wait for the right deal. Today’s $999.99 discounted price is an all-time low price, so it’s a good day for a new phone!

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. These are specs that match or beat the best Android phones around. In terms of performance, it can handle any app, game, or task.

Even the display is outstanding. The large 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED panel has a 1,224 x 2,912 resolution. What really makes it stand out is the refresh rate, which is a buttery smooth 165Hz. Again, this is better than most flagships, which are usually limited to 120Hz. Additionally, the 4.0-inch external display will be great for quick tasks, notifications, and more.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Razr Ultra has an aluminum frame, a steel hinge, and an IP48 rating. This means it has excellent water protection and pretty nice solid ingress protection. It’s not the IP68 rating we expect, but an IP48 rating is very common in the world of foldable smartphones.

While foldable phones are known for lackluster battery life, the Motorola Razr Ultra does pretty well in this department. Its 4,700mAh capacity is enough to keep the phone alive for about 25 hours on a full charge. Those results are based on our tests, continuously playing 4K video. It even charges faster, at 68W wired and 30W wirelessly.

If I had to complain about anything, it would be that the camera system isn’t impressive, but it is still pretty decent. Otherwise, this is definitely the best flip phone available right now. Go catch this deal while you can; the phone has never been cheaper!

Follow