Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 deal: Is it better than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be getting more attention, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s your best flip phone option. Many will prefer the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, especially at the current discounted price point. This offer puts both phones at the exact $1,099.99 cost, but the Motorola handset usually is $1,399.99, and many would argue it is actually a better phone. Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 for just $1099.99 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions available: Pantone Cabaret, Pantone Rio Red, and Pantone Scarab.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (Pantone Rio Red) Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (Pantone Rio Red) High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

Are you looking to get a new flip phone? The real battle, right now, is between the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The trick here is that, while they currently cost the same, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is at full price, while the Motorola Razr Ultra is discounted by $200. Does this mean the more expensive Motorola flip phone is better?

Let’s go over the details. The Motorola Razr Ultra comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. This is actually quite impressive, as performance will be at the same level as the best Android phones the industry has to offer. Flip phones don’t usually get this treatment. For example, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has an Exynos 2500 and 12GB of RAM. Definitely not bad, but it’s not quite at the same level.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Motorola Razr Ultra

The design hasn’t changed much since last year, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The Razr phones are built very nicely. The Razr Ultra features an aluminum frame, a stainless steel hinge, and an IP48 rating. It also happens to look quite gorgeous, and the available colors are vibrant and super fun. I am definitely a fan of the vegan leather backs, which make this phone unique and softer to the touch. Not to mention it’s a material that won’t be as slippery as glass or metal.

The internal screen measures seven inches and features an LTPO AMOLED panel. It has a 1,224 x 2,912 resolution and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. This means the display is slightly larger, crisper, and much smoother than the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s. In fact, the 165Hz refresh rate beats most high-end smartphones in the market, which mostly top off at 120Hz. Additionally, the four-inch external screen has the same specs, with the only difference being the 1,272 x 1,080 definition.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Even the battery life is pretty good, which is an area where flip phones usually don’t do great. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 has a 4,700mAh battery, which can run the phone for 25 hours while playing 4K video continuously. And even recharging is impressive, as it can handle 68W wired speeds and 30W wireless charging speeds. Not only does that beat the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (by far), but it beats most of the market!

As you can see, the Motorola Razr Ultra has a lot going for itself. I would personally get it over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The specs are definitely superior, the design is much more interesting, and the price is currently identical. Go catch this deal while you can, though. If you wait, you might have to pay an extra $200 for the upgrade.

