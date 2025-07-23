Deal: The Motorola Razr Ultra now comes with a free smartwatch and a 1TB upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola has been offering a free upgrade to the Razr Ultra’s 1TB storage version for some time, but today, I woke up to a new freebie. Now, you can also get a free smartwatch with your purchase! Get the Motorola Razr Ultra with a free 1TB storage upgrade and Moto Watch Fit for $1,299.99 ($399.99 off)

This offer is available directly from Motorola’s website. The freebies come with all color versions available: Pantone Scarab, Pantone Cabaret, Pantone Mountain Trail, and Pantone Rio Red.

Motorola Razr Ultra + free 1TB upgrade and Moto Watch Fit
High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device.

Many would consider the Motorola Razr Ultra the best foldable flip phone around. In fact, our own Ryan Haines mentions in his full Motorola Razr Ultra review that you were better off getting it instead of waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

This is because the Razr Ultra takes the flip phone experience to a high-end level. You’ll get a premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM, specs you usually only find in the very best Android phones around. And getting that free upgrade to a whole TB is undoubtedly nice, as that is a $200 value.

It also features an excellent construction, with an aluminum frame, steel hinge, and an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. Aside from the usual vegan leather back, this time around, Motorola also brought back the wooden look it used to be known for. The colors are super fun, and the alternative backs offer a unique look, as well as a soft touch.

The display is another really nice treat with the Razr Ultra. It has a 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a nice 1,224 x 2,912 resolution. Get this: it also has a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate that beats most of the top phones in the market. The 4.0-inch external panel gets the same tech and refresh rate, but the resolution is reduced to a still impressive 1,272 x 1,080 definition.

Battery life averaged about 25 hours during our tests, while playing 4K content continuously. This is really nice for a 4,700mAh battery. The best part is that it can recharge super fast, too, reaching 68W speeds when wired, and 30W wirelessly. Very few phones can reach these speeds! For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is limited to 45W, and that is a highly respected, high-end Android phone.

The addition of a free Moto Watch Fit is certainly enticing, especially since you don’t have to pay an extra penny for it. It’s not exactly the most desired smartwatch around, but it can offer notifications, capture health and activity details, let you change songs, and more. It is a more simplified smartwatch, but it works well and handles the basics pretty well. Again, it’s also free, and it usually costs $199.99!

If you were already thinking of getting a Motorola Razr Ultra, this is the best offer we’ve seen on it. Get yours before the free storage upgrade and smartwatch offer goes away! All freebies considered, you are pretty much getting $399.99 of value added to your purchase.