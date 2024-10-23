Update your Motorola Razr (2024) because it's getting Circle to Search

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola is rolling out a new security and stability update to the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024).

It appears Circle to Search is hidden within this security patch.

The feature is only available to the 2024 models.

Samsung and Pixel owners have been able to enjoy using Circle to Search since its debut. Recently, however, the feature has been opening up to other Android phone brands, such as HONOR and Xiaomi. You can now add Motorola to that list, but only if you have one of the few selected models.

Last week, Motorola subtly announced that Circle to Search is coming to select phones. Through our own discovery, we found that Circle to Search was available with the latest updates to the Motorola Razr 50 (known as the Razr (2024) in the US) and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. Now it appears the 2024 Razr line’s US counterparts are joining in the action.

Discovered by Android Central, a new security and stability patch is rolling out to the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024). Although the release notes only mention security and stability improvements, it appears that Circle to Search is also sneakily included in the update.

According to the outlet, the feature is enabled by default. So once you install the update, you should be able to hit the ground running. You can also disable the feature by heading to Settings > Gestures > System navigation.

If you own one of the 2023 Razr phones and were hoping to get Circle to Search, it looks like you’re out of luck. But maybe Motorola will include more of its phones on the list in the future.

