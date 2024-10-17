Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Motorola jumps on the Circle to Search bandwagon with these phones
- Motorola quietly announced that Circle to Search is coming to its smartphones but did not mention which devices.
- We’ve spotted the feature on the Motorola Razr 50 and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.
Circle to Search launched as a Galaxy S24 exclusive in January and expanded to the Pixel series and other Galaxy devices shortly after. More recently, more OEMs, including Xiaomi and HONOR, have been getting the handy search feature on their phones. Now, you can add another OEM to the list: Motorola.
As spotted by 9to5Google, Motorola silently announced that Circle to Search is available on some of its phones.
Imagine being able to search for something without having to switch between apps. That’s exactly what Circle to Search offers — a new way to search on select Motorola smartphones with a simple gesture.
Motorola’s announcement doesn’t mention which devices, though, nor does it give away any future rollout plans. We’ve contacted Motorola and Google to find out which devices support Circle to Search, and we’ll update the article when we hear back from either of them.
We discovered on our own that Circle to Search is available on the latest updates of the Motorola Razr 50 and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. Over 100 Android devices support Circle to Search, but most of the list comprises Samsung Galaxy smartphones.
Circle to Search is a genuinely useful feature that dramatically changes how quickly and how often you use Google Search. It makes searching very easy and is one of my most used new features this year.
Have you used Circle to Search on your Motorola smartphone? Let us know in the comments below!