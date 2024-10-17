Motorola jumps on the Circle to Search bandwagon with these phones

Circle to Search launched as a Galaxy S24 exclusive in January and expanded to the Pixel series and other Galaxy devices shortly after. More recently, more OEMs, including Xiaomi and HONOR, have been getting the handy search feature on their phones. Now, you can add another OEM to the list: Motorola.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Motorola silently announced that Circle to Search is available on some of its phones.

Imagine being able to search for something without having to switch between apps. That’s exactly what Circle to Search offers — a new way to search on select Motorola smartphones with a simple gesture.

Motorola’s announcement doesn’t mention which devices, though, nor does it give away any future rollout plans. We’ve contacted Motorola and Google to find out which devices support Circle to Search, and we’ll update the article when we hear back from either of them.