Hot deal: This 62% discount on the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is pretty much robbery!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Foldable flip phones are pretty awesome, but they are usually much more expensive than they should be. The foldable tax can be reduced if you can catch these phones on sale, though. Today, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is at a drop-dead price. Originally priced at $999.99, you can currently buy it for a mere $379.99. Buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 for just $379.99 ($620 off)

This offer is available from Woot.com, a deals website owned by Amazon. The discount only applies to the Hot Pink color version. There is a limit of two units per customer.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 (Hot Pink) Motorola Razr Plus 2025 (Hot Pink) Pleasant Pantone colors in a compact, folding phone The mid-tier model in the 2025 Razr series, the Motorola Razr+ comes with a 6.9-inch folding display, the same processor as the 2024 Plus model, and better battery performance with moto ai baked in. A 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and plenty of storage mean no compromises versus non-flip phones. See price at Woot! Save $620.00

All things considered, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is a really nice foldable flip phone, and if you can get it for just $379.99, it is quite the steal. This phone has an MSRP of $999.99!

It all starts with the design, which is one of this phone’s main talking points, of course. The foldable screen is just the beginning of the conversation. It also gets a nice aluminum frame and a textured vegan leather back. The latter adds a special touch we don’t really find elsewhere in the smartphone market. It also makes the phone feel softer and adds grip. It also features an IP48 rating for both water and dust resistance.

There’s not much to complain about in terms of specs, either. This smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which isn’t up there with the best Android phones, but is still pretty good. It also has a generous 12GB of RAM for seamless multitasking.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Unfold the mechanism, and you’ll be welcomed by a large 6.9-inch display featuring a Foldable LTPO AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate (not a typo).

If you don’t feel like flipping the phone open all the time, there is also a 4.0-inch external display, which is great for quick notifications, widgets, and more.

The 4,000mAh battery capacity isn’t impressive, but it should perform decently. And if you need a charge, it can rejuice pretty fast: 45W wired or 15W wirelessly.

If you like pink and want a serious discount on a flip phone, there is no beating this Motorola Razr Plus deal. Go get it while you can!

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