Motorola Razr Plus 2025 drops to record-low price, saving you $300

The 2025 Motorola Razr series was released last month and is hot off the factory. These are great foldable phones. The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is a great middle ground between the budget Razr and the high-end Razr Ultra. It’s still a bit pricey at $999.99, but you can save $299.99 on it right now if you pick the Hot Pink color version. Buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 in Hot Pink for just $700 ($299.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. As the introduction mentions, the discount only applies to the Hot Pink versions. All other color models cost more.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 (Hot Pink)

All things considered, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is a really enticing foldable flip phone, especially if you can get it for just $700.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 comes with a really nice design and build. As is now common of Razr devices, you get that nice aluminum frame and textured back. The latter looks and feels like leather, giving it a very unique look, as well as a soft texture that feels very comfortable. Not to mention, it helps keep the device less slippery. You also get an IP48 rating for water and dust protection, so you won’t need to baby the thing.

The specs are quite outstanding, too. You get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which isn’t the latest and greatest but is still very capable. It also gets 12GB of RAM. The 6.9-inch main display is really nice, offering a Foldable LTPO AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution. More surprisingly, it has a 165Hz refresh rate, which is even smoother than ultra-premium devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Of course, there’s a really nice 4.0-inch external display, which will be great for widgets, quick app access, notifications, and more.

While it isn’t really substantial, the 4,000mAh battery should perform decently, and you can recharge it at 45W wired or 15W wireless.

If you like pink and want a foldable flip phone, there is no better deal than this one. Go sign up sooner rather than later! We’re not sure how long the offer will stand.

Extra deal: The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is also on sale!

If you really want to go all out, this year, Motorola introduced a premium offering with its 2025 portfolio. The Motorola Razr Ultra comes with all the bells and whistles.

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 gets a much more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. The main display is also larger at 7.0 inches, and the resolution is crisper at 1,224 x 2,912. It still has that ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, though. The external display stays the same.

The design is actually very similar, too. You still get an IP48 rating. That said, Ultra users get a nice option in terms of design. Motorola has revived those wooden-looking designs with the Razr Ultra, and I really like how it looks! The other options are pretty unique, as well.

If you care for battery life, this one also gets a larger 4,700mAh unit, and it can charge faster, too. You can juice it up at 68W, and wireless charging can reach 30W.

The discount isn’t as significant. You would be saving $130 on the Pantone Mountain Trail, Pantone Cabaret, and Pantone Rio Red models.

It’s the first time this higher-end model goes on sale, so jump on this deal while it is still around.