Motorola's Prime Day discounts include its best foldable phone
Motorola’s flip phone game is decidedly strong right now. When larger foldable phones are in vogue, Motorola’s Razr series showcases that clamshells can be perfect purchases. A great example is 2024’s Motorola Razr Plus. The company’s premier flip phone usually demands $1,000, but on Prime Day 2024, you can grab it for $849.99. That’s a 15% savings.
The Razr Plus (2024) offers some unique features, from its large 4.0-inch AMOLED outer screen that wraps around its dual 50MP camera sensors to its inner 6.9-inch display that can refresh at a dizzying 165Hz. The phone’s powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, packs 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage and includes a 4,000mAh battery. All this makes for a great use experience folded or unfolded.
This Prime Day deal won’t be available for long, so grab a 30-day Prime trial and purchase the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) below.
Don’t fancy the Razr Plus? Here’s another great Motorola deal
Of course, if you aren’t convinced by foldable phones, the Motorola Edge sees an 18% discount over Prime Day. Usually priced at $550, the capable mid-range phone can be had for $449.99.