Motorola's Prime Day discounts include its best foldable phone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola’s flip phone game is decidedly strong right now. When larger foldable phones are in vogue, Motorola’s Razr series showcases that clamshells can be perfect purchases. A great example is 2024’s Motorola Razr Plus. The company’s premier flip phone usually demands $1,000, but on Prime Day 2024, you can grab it for $849.99. That’s a 15% savings.

The Razr Plus (2024) offers some unique features, from its large 4.0-inch AMOLED outer screen that wraps around its dual 50MP camera sensors to its inner 6.9-inch display that can refresh at a dizzying 165Hz. The phone’s powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, packs 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage and includes a 4,000mAh battery. All this makes for a great use experience folded or unfolded.

This Prime Day deal won’t be available for long, so grab a 30-day Prime trial and purchase the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) below.

Don’t fancy the Razr Plus? Here’s another great Motorola deal

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Of course, if you aren’t convinced by foldable phones, the Motorola Edge sees an 18% discount over Prime Day. Usually priced at $550, the capable mid-range phone can be had for $449.99.

You might like

Comments