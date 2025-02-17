Motorola and Google deals: Get a great smartphone for $400-$600

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

All of these offers come from Amazon, and you can get the listed discounts regardless of which color version you pick.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024

Motorola Razr Plus 2024 Motorola Razr Plus 2024 The Razr Plus gets even sharper. Motorola's Razr Plus is set to challenge the Galaxy Z Flip with an even bigger cover screen and so much more! See price at Amazon Save $420.00

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 go for. We’ve already seen some leaks and rumors regarding the 2025 models, so chances are the current models are discounted thanks to this. Regardless, this is still a great option if you like foldable phones.

For starters, we’re big fans of the design. The aluminum frame and textured leather-like back look and feel amazing. It also makes this phone much less slippery than handsets made completely of metal and glass. Not to mention the unique foldable body, which makes this a more pocketable gadget. I am a fan of smaller phones, but those are very rare these days, making flip phones the next best option. And despite its foldable mechanism, it sports an IPX8 rating, making it water resistant.

We’re big fans of this phone’s larger 4-inch external display, which is bigger than we’ve gotten used to. When the phone is folded closed, it covers most of the front. The main display is also quite special. It has a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, but what makes it unique is the super smooth 165Hz refresh rate. This actually beats most other smartphones, including many of the most expensive ones.

The performance won’t be an issue, as the device comes with a pretty capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. While battery life could be better, this is a common caveat among flip phones, and at least it charges pretty fast at 45W. We also wish the camera system was better, but it’s decent.

Motorola Razr 2024

Motorola Razr 2024 Motorola Razr 2024 The best value Razr. Motorola's more affordable Razr means business with an updated design and improved cameras. See price at Amazon Save $250.99

Those who still want a flip phone but would prefer to spend less can go for the Motorola Razr 2024. It’s $449.99, and is meant for more casual users.

We still loved the design, which includes an aluminum frame and the already-familiar vegan leather back. That said, there are obviously some sacrifices made with this model.

The external display is slightly smaller at 3.6 inches, but that is still a good size for quick tasks. Not to mention it’s much better than the 2023 version’s 1.5-inch one. The main display measures 6.9 inches and has the same Full HD+ resolution, but the refresh rate is reduced to 120Hz, which is still arguably really smooth.

Where you might notice a difference is in performance, as the Motorola Razr 2024 features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, along with 8GB of RAM. It will work just fine for casual users, but you might notice a hiccup here and there. If you care for water resistance, this one also gets an IPX8 rating.

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8a Best possible Pixel experience for the price. With the Pixel 8a, Google put all of its focus on value. A 6.1-inch display is backed by the Tensor G3 chip and decent specifications, a 64MP main camera is backed by most of Google's latest AI-powered features, and a 7-year update promise will keep this moderately priced phone ticking for years to come. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

If you’re not much of a foldable phone fan, you can actually spend less on a Google Pixel 8a, which is $399 right now, and many would argue it’s the best device listed here.

The performance can be considered high-end, as you get a Google Tensor G3 processor, the same chip found on the Pixel 8 series, Google’s previous-generation flagships. In terms of RAM, it has a more modest 8GB, but that is still good enough for decent multitasking.

Other features are pretty good, too. There’s a 6.1-inch OLED screen here, with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. We ran it through our battery tests and were able to get about 10 hours of web browsing per charge, which is pretty nice considering the smaller 4,492mAh battery.

The design isn’t as premium as the more expensive Pixels, but it still has an aluminum frame, and the plastic back feels pretty good. Not to mention, it has an IP67 rating, which is pretty good for a budget phone.

Pixel phones also get the best software treatment. The UI is clean, and Google promises one of the best update promises in the industry: seven years. Which of these phones are you getting? Regardless of your pick, you might want to act on it quickly. We’re not sure how long these discounts will stick around.

