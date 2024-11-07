Deal: Free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with the purchase of a Motorola Razr Plus 2024

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Things are a bit slow today in terms of smartphone deals, but here’s a nice offer for those who want to get both a fantastic smartphone and excellent wireless earbuds. Motorola is throwing in a free pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to anyone who buys a Motorola Razr Plus 2024. Those headphones aren’t cheap, either. You are pretty much saving $279. Get a free pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II when you buy a Motorola Razr Plus 2024 for $999.99

This offer is available directly from Motorola’s website. This bundle discount applies to all color versions available: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, or Pink.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) + Bose QuietComfort II Motorola Razr Plus (2024) + Bose QuietComfort II The Razr Plus gets even sharper. Motorola's Razr Plus is set to challenge the Galaxy Z Flip with an even bigger cover screen and so much more! See price at Motorola Save $279.00

There’s a very special place in our hearts for the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. This is mostly because we are used to foldable smartphones being prohibitively expensive. Motorola was among the first to start releasing more budget-friendly flip phones. While the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 isn’t exactly cheap at a penny under $1,000, that is a really nice price by foldable smartphone standards.

Price aside, there is a lot to love about the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, and we actually gave it a very favorable review. The device looks gorgeous and has a very unique design, featuring an aluminum frame, a slimmed-down hinge, and a really nice fake leather back. Motorola is known for avoiding the beaten path, and this device looks like no other. Not to mention, the leather-like back adds a very nice feel and grip.

In terms of performance, you get a really capable package with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. The displays are amazing, too. The inner screen measures 6.9 inches, has a Full HD+ resolution, and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. The external display is also quite remarkable. It’s a 4-inch panel, among the biggest in modern flip phones.

One of our only complaints was battery life, but we’ve been a little spoiled. It’s not exactly horrible either, and it will still last about eight hours while playing 4K video. And when it dies, you can charge faster than usual at 45W, or 15W wirelessly.

All things considered, this is a great foldable flip phone, and some may consider it a much better deal than Samsung’s more expensive Galaxy Z Flip 6. If you’ve been considering getting one, a free pair of high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra EarBuds II is definitely a nice incentive. I personally reviewed the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, and they are outstanding headphones with great audio quality and impressive ANC performance. In fact, it’s so good I almost got hit by a bus in New York City. I never heard it coming!

Go sign up for this bundle deal as soon as possible. We’re not sure how long the offer will stand, or when we will see the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 on sale again.

