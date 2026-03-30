Eager for Motorola's first book-style foldable? Pre-orders kick off soon

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola has announced that its Razr Fold will be available for pre-order in the UK starting April 11.

The phone will retail for €1,999 in the EU. Pricing and exact availability for most regions remains unknown.

We’re expecting the phone to be released this summer.

Motorola officially announced its first book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, at CES in January. At the time, Motorola wasn’t committing to a release date, saying that the phone would be available sometime this summer. Now, though, Moto’s confirmed that pre-orders start soon — at least for some customers.

As spotted by Notebookcheck, a post by the Motorola UK account on X late last week said that the FIFA World Cup 2026 edition of the Razr Fold would be available for pre-order beginning April 11, in just a couple of weeks.

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Moto’s post doesn’t confirm when the Razr Fold will ship, or when the phone will be available for pre-order in most regions. The explicit message here is that the FIFA-branded edition of the phone that was teased at MWC earlier this month will be available for pre-order in the UK beginning on April 11, so Motorola could still be on track for its previously announced summer 2026 release window.

Your seat at FIFA World Cup 2026™, unlocked with the new motorola razr fold ⚽📱 #FIFAWorldCup #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/e2ARZGhmcm Pre-orders open in 15 days, secure yours to get a free moto pen ultra and an exclusive experience on football’s biggest stage. #MotoFIFA — Motorola UK (@motorolaUK) March 27, 2026

Unlike Motorola’s other Razr phones, which flip vertically, the Razr Fold is more in like with phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Moto’s first horizontally folding phone will come with a 6.6-inch external screen and an 8.1-inch inner screen. It launches with Android 16 and features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a beefy 6,000 mAh battery.

Motorola confirmed in a blog post earlier this month that the Razr Fold will eventually be available “in select countries in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.” In Europe, it’ll cost €1,999 and be bundled with Motorola’s Moto Pen Ultra stylus; Moto hasn’t confirmed pricing in other regions.

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