This is how much Motorola's first book-style foldable phone could cost

Evan Blass

TL;DR Tipster Evan Blass has leaked the alleged US price of the upcoming Motorola Razr Fold.

It’s Motorola’s first book-style foldable, and according to Blass, it could come in at an aggressive price of $1,500, undercutting rivals like Samsung and Google.

Blass also shared that AT&T might soon remove Motorola phones from its lineup.

The Motorola Razr Fold is one of the most talked-about devices right now, thanks to numerous leaks from reliable tipster Evan Blass. After outing the complete design of the phone (see leaked image above), Blass now claims to know the phone’s price, and it’s way more aggressively than we expected.

According to Blass, Motorola’s first book-style foldable could start at $1,500 in the US, seriously undercutting Samsung, Google, and other premium foldable rivals. While that’s great news for buyers hoping for a more affordable large foldable, the tipster also shared some less encouraging news for Motorola. Blass claims that AT&T is considering dropping Motorola devices from its US lineup entirely, with the company’s flip-style Razr phones likely to be the first to go out the door.

Evan Blass

This new leak follows an earlier one from Blass, which revealed slides from a Lenovo presentation referencing a device called the “Razr Fold.” Those slides described the phone as Motorola’s first such device in the fold form factor, promising large displays, intelligent AI features, and a “boundary-breaking” camera system.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Since then, Motorola has confirmed the device’s design. In a teaser posted on X, the company announced a livestream event scheduled for January 6 at 8 PM ET, where it’s set to reveal more details about the book-style folding phone.

If the $1,500 starting price turns out to be accurate, the Razr Fold could become the most affordable large-screen foldable phone in the US market. However, these rumored carrier support issues could complicate the phone’s launch and availability.

For now, all eyes are on Motorola’s upcoming livestream, where we should finally learn how the Razr Fold stacks up against the competition.

Follow