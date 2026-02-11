Search results for

Fresh leak puts the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion on full display

This Motorola Edge 70 Fusion leak gives colorful new look at the mid-ranger.
By

2 hours ago

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion render
Evan Blass
TL;DR
  • Official-looking images of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion have leaked.
  • The Fusion will come in five colors: Orient Blue, Sporting Green, Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette.
  • The camera bump uses a different material from the rest of the backplate, making the design slightly different from last year.

The Edge 70 Fusion will be Motorola’s next addition to its mid-range phone lineup. The device had its specs exposed last month by none other than reliable tipster Evan Blass. Now the handset has leaked again, but this time the leak gives us a peek at the design.

Once again, Evan Blass is back with what appear to be official images of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. The leak includes a collection of images that not only show the device from different angles, but also all of its available colors. All five colorways are Pantone colors that go by the names Orient Blue, Sporting Green, Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette.

Based on these images, Motorola is sticking with a similar design language to last year’s model. However, it’s not exactly the same design. The entire back of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion uses the same material. But you’ll notice that on this phone, the camera island uses a different material from the rest of the back plate.

The Edge 70 Fusion will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, 8/12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, and a 7,000mAh battery. As for the display, it’s claimed to be a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel that offers HDR10+, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 5,200 nits of brightness. Leaks also suggest we can expect a 50MP main camera, 32MP front camera, 68W charging, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and three major OS updates.

