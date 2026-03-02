Motorola goes for the foldable crown with the new Razr Fold at MWC

TL;DR Motorola has fully unveiled the Razr Fold, its first book-style foldable, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

The device boasts industry-leading brightness levels across its 6.6-inch external and 8.1-inch internal displays.

It carries a sophisticated triple 50MP rear camera system and ships with Android 16 out of the box, with seven years of promised updates.

After showing off the Razr Fold at CES, Motorola is finally fully unveiling the foldable at MWC. This is the company’s first book-style foldable, building on the success of the clamshell-style Razr Flip series, and is designed to maximize productivity and creativity.

The Motorola Razr Fold features a 165Hz, 6.6-inch pOLED external display with a resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 pixels in a 21:9 aspect ratio. This display also supports a peak brightness of 6,000 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 (the first smartphone to feature this new Corning protection tech). On the inside, the Motorola Razr Fold gets a 120Hz, 8.1-inch LTPO display, sporting ultra-thin glass. The display resolution is 2,484 x 2,232 pixels, and it gets a peak brightness of 6,200 nits. Both displays are 10-bit, Pantone Validated Color, support 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

Despite packing all this display goodness, the Razr Fold is just 4.6mm thin when open (without the camera bump), 9.9mm thin when closed, and weighs 244g.

The Motorola Razr Fold is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC (not the flagship 8 Elite Gen 5), coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage (1TB storage also available in some markets).

Coming to its rear camera setup, the Razr Fold gets a 50MP Sony Lytia 828 camera with f/1.6 aperture, 2.44µm pixels, OIS, and support for Dolby Vision recording as its primary camera. This is flanked by a 50MP, f/2.0 ultrawide camera with 1.28µm pixels, a 122° FoV, and autofocus support for macro shooting as close as 3.5cm; as well as a 50MP Sony Lytia 600 sensor with 1.6µm pixels and OIS for 3x optical zoom (periscope telephoto) and macro capabilities. There’s a multi-spectral 3-in-1 light sensor at the back, too.

The cover display gets a 32MP, f/2.4 front camera with 1.28µm pixels, while the internal display gets a 20MP, f/2.4 camera with 1.22µm pixels. The primary rear camera supports 8K 30fps video recording and 4K 120fps slow-mo.

This foldable phone is powered by a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 80W TurboPower fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wired charging. The phone also comes with an IP48 and IP49 rating for dust and water protection, meaning you should keep it away from dust, but it can handle freshwater submersion just fine. The stereo speakers on this phone are tuned by Sound by Bose and support Dolby Atmos. The final cherry on top is that the Razr Fold also supports the Moto Pen Ultra external stylus.

The Razr Fold runs on Android 16 out of the box. Motorola is promising up to seven Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, making it the second phone in the company’s lineup, after the recently launched Motorola Signature, to receive this extended software promise.

Motorola Razr Fold pricing and availability

The Motorola Razr Fold comes in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colors. The phone is confirmed to arrive in North America in the coming months, and pricing and availability details will be shared closer to its launch in the market.

