Leaked Motorola Razr renders tease the next blinged-out special edition

TL;DR A leak has revealed a Swarovski Edition of the Motorola Razr 2026.

The latest SE model features a textured black panel with embedded crystal-like studs.

Motorola is no stranger when it comes to creating special editions for its phones. For example, last year’s Razr had a FIFA World Cup Edition, a Paris Hilton Edition, and a Swarovski Edition. It appears that the Swarovski collaboration is coming back for another year, and a new leak has provided our first look.

The folks over at The Mac Observer have obtained images of the Swarovski Edition of the Motorola Razr 2026. The design looks very similar to the 2025 model, with a textured back panel featuring crystal-like studs arranged in a quilted pattern. This also extends partially to the upper half of the phone, just below the external display.

The one difference between this year and last year appears to be the color. In 2025, the Swarovsky Edition came in a white Pantone shade called “Ice Melt.” This year, the phone will feature a less flashy black tone.

In the images above, you can see the foldable from all angles. Thanks to these renders, we can see that the phone has all the usual features, like the power button and volume rocker on the side. We also see the USB-C port sitting next to the speakers on the bottom of the device. There’s also the external display and the two rear cameras.

Additionally, the leak reveals what is included in the box. Along with the handset, you can expect there to be a transparent protective case, a 33W charging adapter, and a USB-C charging cable.

Motorola has yet to announce this new Swarovski Edition device. It’s also unknown how much it will cost when it launches. When the 2025 model was released, it came with a price tag of $999.

Follow