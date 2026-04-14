Motorola Razr 2026's leaked colors make other flip phones look tame

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola Razr 2026’s latest leak shows its distinct color options.

Razr 2026 goes big on textured finishes for its back, with each of the four colors featuring different textures.

There appear to be no drastic changes to the design, though there might be some subtle changes.

Motorola was among the phone brands that helped bring clamshell phones to prominence. What helped the OG Razr achieve prominence was its fashion quotient, and Motorola has been attempting to recreate it with the Razr phones with foldable screens. Last year, Motorola went above and beyond, bringing distinctive colors and textures, including a wood grain, to its Razr Ultra flip phone. This year, it’s doubling down on more textured finishes and won’t limit them to just the Ultra with top-tier specs.

Earlier this month, we learned about Motorola’s plans to introduce several eye-catching colors and textures for its upcoming Razr 2026, which will be sold as the Razr 60 in regions outside the US. Although we only had the opportunity to be amazed by the names of the intriguing colorways at the time, a more recent leak shows upcoming colors in their full splendor.

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Renowned leaker Evan Blass shared images showcasing the Motorola Razr 2026 in four different (seemingly) textured colorways in a post on X. The leak comprises variants including a teal with a diamond pattern, a dark gray with a fabric-like finish, a silver with a checkered marble-like surface, and a pink with a wavy texture.

Although Blass did not share their official names, an older leak suggests the teal could be called Pantone Sparkling Green, while the gray with a fabric texture could be called Pantone Hematite. A special name wasn’t specified for the pink, while there was no mention of the checkered silver.

Besides the new colors, Motorola may not change the Razr’s appearance much, featuring the same screens inside and on the cover. The Ultra, however, may be thicker to house a bigger battery.

In terms of specifications, the Razr 2026 may come with up to 16GB of RAM and a slightly faster processor (though the exact make remains unknown). There’s no word on the launch yet, but the frequency of leaks indicates we might get to know about it soon.

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