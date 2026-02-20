Motorola Razr 2025 series finally gets stable Android 16 in US

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Motorola Razr 2025 and Razr Ultra are now getting stable Android 16 in the US.

The update is available on Verizon and T-Mobile variants, but owners of other variants will need to wait a little longer.

This comes roughly a month after the phones received Android 16 in Europe and India.

The Motorola Razr 2025 and Razr Ultra are two of the best foldable phones on the market. However, Moto has dragged its feet in bringing Android 16 to these devices in the US. Thankfully, the wait is finally over.

The Motorola Razr 2025 and Razr Ultra are both getting Android 16 in the US (h/t: YTechB). The update is rolling out to devices on Verizon and T-Mobile, although other variants should get it in the coming days.

Verizon’s update changelog for the Razr 2025 confirms that this is indeed Android 16, bearing version number W1UC36H.96-35-1. The changelog also confirms that you’re getting the December 2025 security patch — not exactly the latest security patch.

Meanwhile, Redditor DJettster237 posted a screenshot showing the Android 16 stable update on his T-Mobile Razr Ultra. The screenshot confirms that the update weighs 3.95GB and has version number W1VL36H.59-55-5. Check out the image below.

Motorola brought the stable Android 16 update to markets like Europe and India roughly a month ago, so it’s been a bit of a wait for US consumers. But we’re nevertheless glad to see the update finally landing stateside.

