This $100 discount makes the Motorola Razr 2025 my favorite budget flip phone

I absolutely love flip phones, mainly because I am a fan of smaller devices. There’s also the novelty factor; these are really cool and always spark conversations. My main issue is that they also tend to be very expensive. Things are changing, though, and there are now very accessible devices with a foldable screen. If I had to spend my hard-earned money, I would go for the Motorola Razr 2025, which is now $599.99 thanks to a $100 discount. Buy the Motorola Razr 2025 for just $599.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The device is at an all-time low price, and the discount applies to all color versions available. This includes Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Lightest Sky, Pantone Parfait Pink, and Pantone Spring Bud.

Not all of us need a high-end device, right? In fact, I usually recommend cheaper phones to casual users. Modern budget phones have gotten really good, and now you can even get a phone with a foldable screen at a very reasonable price. In fact, we’ve previously mentioned that the Motorola Razr 2025 is the best first flip phone to get! Especially if you can save an extra $100 on the already affordable price.

Again, remember foldable flip phones tend to be pricey compared to other traditional phones with the same specs. While this also applies to this one, the Razr is much more competitive than we’re used to.

The phone is actually built pretty nicely. It comes with an aluminum frame and a stainless steel hinge, making it pretty sturdy. It also comes in a variety of unique colors, making it a very fun device to rock. I especially love the back, which is made of vegan leather, making it both unique and more comfortable to hold. It’s a phone with a lot of personality! And if you care for water and dust resistance, it also gets an IP48 rating.

The specs include a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and 8GB of RAM. This is nothing to write home about, but these components make the phone capable enough for most casual tasks, some gaming, and relatively heavy processing.

The Motorola Razr 2025 also has a surprisingly nice screen, considering the price point. The 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED panel features a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will look as good as most of the devices in our list of the best Android phones! But if you want to save energy or prefer not to unfold the device, there’/s a pretty nice 3.6-inch external display for quick tasks.

The battery is not really big at 4,500mAh, but that is actually very reasonable in the world of flip phones. You can recharge at 30W wired or 15W wirelessly.

Remember, this is a record-low price! Such deals don’t come often and usually go away pretty fast. Take advantage of this deal while you can.

