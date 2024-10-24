Motorola Razr 2024 plunges to new record-low price, saving you 39%

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Modern flip phones are fantastic, but they can get a bit too expensive. If you’re looking to spend less on a good foldable phone, the Motorola Razr 2024 is your best bet, and right now, you can get it for as low as $424.99, which is a 39% discount on its $699.99 regular retail price. Buy the Motorola Razr 2024 for a mere $424.99!

This deal is available directly from Amazon. That said, not all color versions of the Motorola Razr 2024 get this discount. Maximum savings are only available for the Spritz Orange model. You’ll have to pay $599.99 if you want the Koala Gray or Beach Sand iterations.

Motorola Razr 2024 (Spritz Orange) Motorola Razr 2024 (Spritz Orange) The best value Razr. Motorola's more affordable Razr means business with an updated design and improved cameras. See price at Amazon Save $275.00

We reported on an amazing $449 deal for the Motorola Razr 2024 just a week ago. It was a record-low price then, so we didn’t expect the price to go even lower so soon. At $424.99, this phone is looking just a bit more enticing. We can’t think of any other flip phone that offers this much value. It’s a latest-generation device from this year and was only released last July. Such new phones rarely get discounted by this much.

Despite its low price, it’s pretty capable. You’ll get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and 8GB of RAM. Of course, it won’t compete with the best smartphones available right now, but it will perform perfectly if you are more of a casual user. It should show no signs of slowing down until you really start pushing it.

Performance aside, though, the phone is actually pretty nice for the price range. In our Motorola Razr 2024 review, we praise it for its design. It comes with an aluminum frame and a leather-like aesthetic that looks very unique and feels very nice to the touch. It also adds a good grip, which is always welcomed. The internal display measures 6.9 inches and offers a Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. What’s more special about this phone is its larger external cover display, though, which is now much more usable at 3.6 inches. The Motorola Razr 2023 model had a tiny 1.5-inch screen that was really only good for notifications and quick settings toggles.

As with less powerful devices, battery life gets an upgrade. You’ll also get 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It even has an IPX8 rating for water resistance, which is rare at these lower prices.

Again, this is a record-low price, and the discount only applies to one color version. We don’t see this offer lasting long, so go grab yours while you can. Of course, the color isn’t for everyone, but you can always find a good case.

Of course, you can always upgrade to the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, which is also discounted from $999.99 to $799.99. You may also want to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which you can grab from Samsung for as low as $849.99. That’s a really nice deal considering the original price is $1,099.99.

Otherwise, you can find other great alternatives in our list of the best foldable smartphones. There’s something for everyone in there.

