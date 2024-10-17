Hot deal: The Motorola Razr 2024 plunges to a new all-time low price!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Motorola Razr 2024 is no stranger to deals, and it just keeps breaking record-low prices. Maybe sales aren’t doing great. Regardless, this presents an excellent opportunity to those looking to get a great foldable smartphone at a low price. The Motorola Razr 2024 has reached a new all-time low price of $449, saving you about $251! Buy the Motorola Razr 2024 for only $449

This offer is available from Amazon, but not every color version is discounted. This deal only applies to the Beach Sand and Spritz Orange models. The Koala Gray version is $599.99, which is still $100 off the retail price, but it’s not a very exciting deal.

Motorola Razr 2024
The best value Razr. Motorola's more affordable Razr means business with an updated design and improved cameras.

At $449, we can’t think of any other foldable smartphone that offers the same bang per buck. It’s a latest-generation device from 2024, only released a few months ago, in July. It’s a pretty capable device, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and 8GB of RAM. It won’t compete with the best-performing smartphones, but will do perfectly in the hands of any casual user. You should encounter no slow-downs unless you really start pushing it.

We gave the Motorola Razr 2024 a pretty good review, praising it for its nicer design. It has an aluminum frame and a very unique fake leather aesthetic that looks unique and feels great. It also now has a larger 3.6-inch cover display that is much more usable than the 2023 model’s. If you want to go full-screen, though, you can unfold it and take advantage of the 6.9-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Because it uses less power, this comes with the added benefit of improved battery life. Not to mention, you’ll get pretty fast 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Surprisingly, it also has an IPX8 rating with great water resistance, which is rare at this price range.

Extra deal: The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is still $200 off

Motorola Razr Plus (2024)
The Razr Plus gets even sharper. Motorola's Razr Plus is set to challenge the Galaxy Z Flip with an even bigger cover screen and so much more!

If you like the Motorola Razr 2024 but would prefer a more premium experience, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is a better smartphone, and it is also nicely discounted right now. You can save $200 on it, bringing the price down to $799.99. That said, the discount applies only to the Peach Fuzz and Spring Green color models right now.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 comes with a higher-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. It also has a larger 4-inch external screen. The internal display is the same as the base Razr’s, but it has a smoother 165Hz refresh rate. And while the higher-end specs make battery life suffer a bit, it has faster 45W charging, 15W wireless charging, and includes 5W reverse wireless charging. Of course, it also gets an IPX8 rating. Do you want in on these deals? Make sure to act quickly, because these are both all-time low prices, and these deals don’t usually last very long. Of course, you can also take a look at our list of the best foldable smartphones for alternatives, in case you’re not a fan of Motorola’s flip phones.

