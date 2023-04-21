The Motorola Razr 2023 is officially coming, and here's the first teaser video

Weibo/Chen Jin

TL;DR Motorola has teased the arrival of a Razr 2023 series foldable phone.

The teaser video shows what could be a huge cover display.

We’ve seen several leaks regarding the Motorola Razr 2023 series in the last few months. Now, Motorola has indeed teased the arrival of a new clamshell foldable.

Lenovo China executive Chen Jin posted a teaser video for an upcoming Motorola Razr handset on Weibo. Check out the teaser clip below.

Jin noted in the post that the new foldable phone would have a large cover display, and a brief glimpse of the device in the video suggests this is the case. In fact, it tentatively looks like this external screen could be larger than the Razr 2022’s display. It also sounds like we should expect a higher refresh rate, according to machine translation. But it’s unclear whether this applies to the main screen or the cover panel.

Otherwise, the teaser clip shows a dual rear camera system on this Razr 2023 model. This wouldn’t be a surprise as few clamshell foldables offer triple camera setups.

It’s worth noting that recent leaks point to two Razr 2023 series devices, namely a standard (or Pro) model and a Lite variant. This video seems to show the standard model as the design doesn’t line up with leaked Razr Lite renders.

Either way, this official teaser suggests that a Chinese launch is imminent. Leaked info points to a global launch on June 1, so you might have to wait a while after the Chinese release to get your hands on the device.

